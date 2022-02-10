Tweet that suggests girls buy PlayStation to just play Fortnite starts an all-out online war

Twitter is often called the most toxic social media platform, and Fortnite has a similar reputation in the gaming community. Apparently, their users never refrain from being outspoken and saying things that will be offensive to others.
Gucci, on Twitter, recently posted that girls usually get a PlayStation console just for Netflix and Fortnite.
The tweet has spread like wildfire and already has over 70k likes. The replies are full of heated debates between different factions of gamers.
Twitter enraged with tweet claiming that girls buy PlayStation for Fortnite, more issues pop up
Four years after its release, Epic Games' Battle Royale game is now heavily criticized for being cartoon-ish and fictional. Playing the game is seen as an insult by many, and the Twitter user exclusively associated women with it.
However, in the same Twitter thread, Gucci also talked about GTA players who just play the game to cause chaos. In the GTA community, such players are dubbed immature because the purpose of the game is to simulate real-life, not ruin it.
The tweets naturally enraged many people. Some joked about how boys buy new consoles just to play new editions of sports games, while others simply stated that the owner of a console can do anything they wish.
Online war that started from Fortnite escalates to issues like female streamers and the toxicity in online games
Soon after Gucci's tweet, many people stepped up and stated how women being restricted to playing some games is unfortunate.
As it turns out, lobbies of any multiplayer title like Call of Duty, Halo, Valorant, or CS:GO are too toxic where women cannot expect to play a single match without someone verbally abusing them.
This also explains why it is harder for female streamers to get into gaming and esports.
Many Twitter users mentioned how women entering the world of gaming is a big win for the industry altogether. Female players have started representing themselves in esports. However, in general, the industry is still dominated by men.
All in all, generalizations of any sort, and especially like the one mentioned above, are always prone to backlash.
At the end of the day, gamers, content creators, streamers, esports athletes, and console owners should be proud of their role in the community regardless of gender. Amidst all the competition and differences, mutual respect should be prioritized the most by everyone.