Tweet that suggests girls buy PlayStation to just play Fortnite starts an all-out online war

Twitter is often called the most toxic social media platform, and Fortnite has a similar reputation in the gaming community. Apparently, their users never refrain from being outspoken and saying things that will be offensive to others.

Gucci, on Twitter, recently posted that girls usually get a PlayStation console just for Netflix and Fortnite.

Gucci @moncIeryear girls get a playstation jus to watch Netflix and play fortnite girls get a playstation jus to watch Netflix and play fortnite

The tweet has spread like wildfire and already has over 70k likes. The replies are full of heated debates between different factions of gamers.

🌺Onion🌺 @MalteseOnion " on this statment. @moncIeryear I would like to say "not true, your honor" on this statment. @moncIeryear I would like to say "not true, your honor☝" on this statment. https://t.co/zvL7vhKWac

Twitter enraged with tweet claiming that girls buy PlayStation for Fortnite, more issues pop up

Four years after its release, Epic Games' Battle Royale game is now heavily criticized for being cartoon-ish and fictional. Playing the game is seen as an insult by many, and the Twitter user exclusively associated women with it.

finch @hi_woops @moncIeryear y’all say this then act like animals and harass the girls that DO actually play anything else as soon as they turn their mic on @moncIeryear y’all say this then act like animals and harass the girls that DO actually play anything else as soon as they turn their mic on

However, in the same Twitter thread, Gucci also talked about GTA players who just play the game to cause chaos. In the GTA community, such players are dubbed immature because the purpose of the game is to simulate real-life, not ruin it.

Gucci @moncIeryear can't forget the ones who play GTA jus to run over pedestrians can't forget the ones who play GTA jus to run over pedestrians

The tweets naturally enraged many people. Some joked about how boys buy new consoles just to play new editions of sports games, while others simply stated that the owner of a console can do anything they wish.

parsa @prusherog @moncIeryear dudes get a playstation just to play 2k every year @moncIeryear dudes get a playstation just to play 2k every year

jasmine🤞🏾 @theycallmeejas 🏾 @moncIeryear wrong, i got one to play detroit become human, genshin impact, and life is strange @moncIeryear wrong, i got one to play detroit become human, genshin impact, and life is strange 💪🏾

Alexandra McDonnell @defenderofman96 @moncIeryear so what? as long as we’re all having fun and gaming, who cares what kind of games we play? @moncIeryear so what? as long as we’re all having fun and gaming, who cares what kind of games we play?

Lillian @mhiil5 @moncIeryear Or Maybe she get playstation because she is a Gamer and this is none of your business @moncIeryear Or Maybe she get playstation because she is a Gamer and this is none of your business 😐

Online war that started from Fortnite escalates to issues like female streamers and the toxicity in online games

Soon after Gucci's tweet, many people stepped up and stated how women being restricted to playing some games is unfortunate.

As it turns out, lobbies of any multiplayer title like Call of Duty, Halo, Valorant, or CS:GO are too toxic where women cannot expect to play a single match without someone verbally abusing them.

Crystal 🤎 @CrystalBreeze7 @DoNotCream @moncIeryear Everytime I hop on warzone and they ask if I got a mic I just don't say shit cuz they so outta pocket and I just get harassed. Y'all gotta do better @DoNotCream @moncIeryear Everytime I hop on warzone and they ask if I got a mic I just don't say shit cuz they so outta pocket and I just get harassed. Y'all gotta do better

This also explains why it is harder for female streamers to get into gaming and esports.

Many Twitter users mentioned how women entering the world of gaming is a big win for the industry altogether. Female players have started representing themselves in esports. However, in general, the industry is still dominated by men.

All in all, generalizations of any sort, and especially like the one mentioned above, are always prone to backlash.

At the end of the day, gamers, content creators, streamers, esports athletes, and console owners should be proud of their role in the community regardless of gender. Amidst all the competition and differences, mutual respect should be prioritized the most by everyone.

