Twitter reacts as Fortnite vs Apple battle finally comes to an end

In huge Fortnite and gaming news, the Epic Games v. Apple trial finally came to an end, with the judge ruling in favor of the latter on all but one count.

Ultimately, Apple has to allow game developers to implement their own in-app purchasing system rather than forcing them to go through the App Store.

This will likely be a landmark case for mobile gaming, and Twitter is rife with reactions from different sides.

Twitter reacts to the decision on Fortnite and Apple

Both Apple and Epic Games can consider this trial a success. For Epic Games, the one count they won was important for the gaming industry at large. In the case of Apple, this was a near perfect sweep. The ruling has players and users from both sides offering strong reactions.

The Epic Games v. Apple trial was a dark time for Fortnite, especially mobile players. (Image via Epic Games)

One Apple user became frustrated with Epic Games for even pursuing a lawsuit and claimed they'll never play Fortnite again. Another pointed out the sheer amount of money that Epic Games will have to fork out in this whole ordeal.

However, despite its huge costs, the case seems to be prescient and rather beneficial for gaming at large.

Epic is actually court ordered to make a public statement saying Apple was in the right for removing them from the App Store, as well as pay out 30% of Fortnite’s revenue to Apple since August 2020. Not here to debate on whose morally right or wrong, just dropping this info. pic.twitter.com/8myW1qLJnZ — 🌑 (@nimbusEXP) September 10, 2021

Along with that, some Apple users feel disgruntled with the one lost count, opining that other systems won't work as well as Apple's in-app purchasing.

Tim Sweeny, Epic Games CEO, stated that the game would eventually return to the App Store if Apple implemented a fair competitive market for in-app purchases.

This has led to a lot of frustration from iOS mobile players who cannot play Fortnite anymore.

They did it and their success with the game got to their head and they broke the contract with Apple — Lue (@Nine8Tw0) September 10, 2021

One user has lamented over the case and believes Fortnite players will suffer because of it.

At that rate you are Killing the ios community which has been waiting and still hoping for game to return for platforms 14 months now. By continuing the Fight you are adding another extension of 1-2 Years, at least care about hopes all community in ios had @TimSweeneyEpic :( — Yash 15x Gaming (@yash15x) September 10, 2021

Others in the community have lambasted Epic Games for becoming sell-outs and chasing money.

We get it you need more money don’t you?,you don’t care about all iOS players because you need more money right?,isn’t enough with all the collabs that your team put in to the game? — TombRaiderFan (@TombRaiderFanOG) September 10, 2021

With such a huge ruling, the case was bound to elicit polemic reactions from both sides. However, it seems that Fortnite mobile players have come out the worst from this ordeal. Their frustration has only been exacerbated and prolonged.

