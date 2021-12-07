Was shakedown removed in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Shakedown was a game mechanic introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 and was present all the way through Chapter 2 Season 8. With it, players could pick up a downed opponent and take their card, highlighting their teammates' locations as long as they were close by.

It was a bit of a controversial feature which some players liked but others detested. With Fortnite Chapter 3 arriving, it was the perfect opportunity for Epic Games to completely change the game. Did the shakedown feature make the cut?

What happened to shakedown in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Ultimately, there were two features scrapped from Chapter 3 that had been present before. One of them was shakedown. Now, a downed opponent can be picked up and carried, but not shaken down.

FortniteStatus has not commented on this, so there's no clear reason as to why they removed the feature yet. It was controversial, but many players made good use of it.

Shaking down revealed the location of the knocked player's teammates (Image via Epic Games)

However, it handicapped the remaining members of the squad, duo or trio, pretty severely. If they were nearby, it was nearly impossible for them to save the teammate or get the reboot card later. The team who managed to knock a player first instantly gained a significant advantage over the other team.

Epic Games changes the gameplay in Fortnite often, and players eventually get over the loss of features, but shakedown was quite useful to many who have been voicing their displeasure at the removal of the feature.

Either way, it is gone in Chapter 3 and is not likely to return any time soon. Epic Games likely deemed it too overpowering and decided to just do away with it altogether rather than buffing or nerfing it.

The other feature that was removed was the split-screen option. This isn't likely to affect many players and won't be missed as much as the shakedown feature. Still, Epic Games took advantage of the Fortnite chapter change and removed two features it felt were unnecessary or even detrimental to the game.

