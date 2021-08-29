What Fortnite needs to change in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite is a great game as evidenced by the millions of daily players it boasts. It revolutionized a lot of areas of gaming and brought mainstream appeal to the battle royale genre. It's a great game with a loyal playerbase, but it's not perfect by any stretch of the imagination. However, Fortnite has a unique opportunity to implement certain changes with Chapter 2 Season 8.

Each season represents an opportunity to change the game and potentially right the wrongs. When a new season arrives it brings with it a new storyline, new characters, new locations and more. Here's what needs to change in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Changes that Fortnite should bring about in Chapter 2 Season 8

The first thing is changes to the current map. The theories, leaks, rumors and teases indicate that the Chapter 2 Season 8 map could very well be drastically different from the current one.

With Kevin the Cube already returning (along with his penchant for messing with the map), the foundations for a big change are already there. Not to mention all the leaks about Coral Castle, Misty Meadows and Slurpy Swamp being rumored to be destroyed.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 The Return Of Kevin



MAP CONCEPT BY FOXYPRO pic.twitter.com/mV3HLBtTVW — FoxyProYT (@JonesSecreto) August 27, 2021

Another thing that needs to change in Fortnite are the vehicles. Cars are fun, but they pale in comparison to the more creative vehicles of the past. Golf carts, quad crashers and the Baller were much more inventive, and cars should be swapped out for something else. Bikes, or a return to the vehicles of old, would undoubtedly spice up the game.

Ferrari's were a nice addition, but going a different direction next season might be fun (Image via Epic Games)

One thing that has become increasingly important is the potential addition of a Squad timeout feature. In the Middle East, players are rampantly quitting their squads in the middle of a match, leaving their remaining teammates at a disadvantage. Implementing a timeout for offenders would likely deter this.

@FortniteGame please add in a 5 minute timeout for players who leave games early putting the rest of the squad at a disadvantage! — BluuMxxn (@BluuMxxn) March 11, 2021

Most other games have some form of this feature and Fortnite should follow suit. It might be tricky to implement, but it's something Epic Games should certainly look into.

Edited by Siddharth Satish