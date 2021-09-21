What does the new trap in Fortnite do? Armored Wall abilities explained

There is a new trap in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The game has had quite a few traps added over the course of its history but it's been a while since the last addition. Bouncers (which are technically considered wall traps), damage traps, mounted turrets, chillers, poison dart traps, wall dynamos, ceiling zappers, and zapper traps have all come and go in Fortnite, but a new trap is making its debut.

The amored wall trap is hitting Fortnite today and represents the first new 'building item' to come to the game in quite some time. Released in a hotfix today, the Armored Wall is now available to players. However, the question remains: what does it do?

What does the Armored Wall in Fortnite do?

Attach the new ultra protective Armored Wall in game now!



The Armored Wall has been rumored for a while but has finally arrived via Fortnite's v18.00 update. J.B. Chimpanski, who fulfills the role that Doctor Slone played in Season 7, had this to say about his new invention, the Armored Wall trap:

"War means it’s time to reinforce, which is why I’ve bolted together the Armored Wall. Give any building piece a whole bunch more HP by putting this barrier on it. You can also build pieces with Armored Walls automatically attached. No matter how you go about it, it’ll be a LOT tougher for the enemy to reach you if you surround yourself with ‘em."

J.B. Chimpanski is this season's Doctor Slone, inventing items to help players. (Image via Epic Games)

According to leaker HYPEX, J.B.'s claim of "a whole bunch more HP" is not far-fetched. 2,500 is a ton of damage to deal just to break a wall. That would require 25 grenades blowing up right against it for it to break. For comparison, a metal wall has 110 HP and is somewhat difficult to break through. The new trap in Fortnite is easily the strongest building material.

- Health: 2,500

- Max Stack: 20

- Equip Time: 1.5 second

- Can be placed on Enemy Builds

- You can apply it on any build type

- Doesn't take an inventory slot as of now

- Will be found as a stack of 5 in: Floor Loot & Supply Drops More info about the upcoming Armored Wall Trap.



Players can stack up to 20, which would make their build nearly impenetrable. One drop will have five Armored Walls that can reinforce four walls and a ceiling, making a 1x1 build basically a fortress. It can also be applied on enemy builds, which makes it a versatile trap.

Players can trap enemies in their own builds as well, making the Armored Wall trap a huge game-changer.

