What is Rainbow Ink in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and where to find it

There's a new in-game item in Fortnite. With the arrival of Chapter 2 Season 8, Rainbow Ink has become an integral part of the game. Toona Fish is this season's Kymera, the first tier customizable skin in the Battle Pass. This skin can be customized with Rainbow Ink, rather than the alien artifacts of Chapter 2 Season 7. Here's everything on the new Rainbow Ink in Fortnite.

Rainbow Ink in Fortnite: The complete guide

Players can begin earning the new Rainbow Ink as soon as they get into a Fortnite match as they are already in the game following the release of Chapter 2 Season 8. Many players have already unlocked Toona Fish and started collecting Rainbow Ink and customizing the skin.

You get to Paint the Toona Fish and give it styles based on other skins! pic.twitter.com/49fdYT64nS — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 13, 2021

Toona Fish is a cartoon version of the Fishstick skin, but is completely devoid of color and needs the Rainbow Ink to change that. One thing that did carry over from Chapter 2 Season 7 is Cosmic Chests, and these hold Rainbow Ink. Rainbow Ink can be dropped from them and players can get 25 per week for a maximum of 250.

Cosmic Chests are one stowaway from Chapter 2 Season 7 that will be featured in Chapter 2 Season 8. (Image via Epic Games)

In order to open Cosmic Chests, players will need to gather their entire team and go to the chest. They must then take turns hitting the chest's weak spots with their pickaxes until it finally breaks and drops the loot. Clearly, these are not available in Solo matches.

Additionally, there are Color Bottles around the map that players can collect to control what color they want to use to customize their Toona Fish skin. There are pre-made character styles that players can choose from with their Rainbow Ink as well.

Some more info about the Toona Fish skin and his color bottles and rainbow ink that give him more styles!



^ Fortnite season 8 chapter 2 (Not a leak) pic.twitter.com/iDKUbB84kD — Aminey (@TheAminey) September 13, 2021

Also Read

Though the name is similar, the Fortnite Rainbow Ink does not appear to be related to Rainbow Royale, the LGBTQ+ items that were added to the Item Shop recently. Rainbow Ink is a new mechanic that allows players to color their skins themselves, essentially personalizing characters.

Edited by Atul S