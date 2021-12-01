What time is the Fortnite live event: Chapter 2 Season 8 "The End" timings for NA, AEST, GMT and other regions

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is coming to an end and that will conclude Chapter 2, as most in the community expected after a series of leaks. The upcoming new Fortnite Chapter 3 has been confirmed and Fortnite Season 8 will come to an end with a massive live event.

The timing for this live event has been revealed and players across the globe will have to tune in together to witness the end of Chapter 2 of Fortnite.

The live event playlist was leaked some time ago and it has been titled "The End". The Cube Queen will take on her ultimate form during this live event and a showdown between the Queen of the Last Reality and Dr. Slone is expected to take place.

What are the timings for the Fortnite Season 8 live event "The End" around the globe?

Epic Games has revealed that the Fortnite Season 8 live event will take place at 4:00 pm EST on December 4 and we might just witness the total annihilation of the island. Named "The End" for a likely good reason, Fortnite players can't wait to see the destruction unfold as Season 8 concludes. Loopers can also expect to see some unexpected turns in Fortnite lore during the event.

Below are the Fortnite Season 8 "The End" live event timings for all the major regions:

US East - 4:00 pm EST

US West - 1:00 pm PST

Australia - 7:00 am AEST

Britain - 9:00 pm GMT

Mexico - 3:00 pm ME

India - 2.30 am IST (December 5)

Players have noticed that the Convergence POI has been turned into a pyramid-like structure on top of which the Cube Queen is resting at the moment. Various leaks have suggested that the island will be entirely corrupted during the live event, and some have even provided pictorial descriptions of that corruption.

Fortnite players will have to tune in on December 4 to witness the end of Chapter 2 and whatever the Cube Queen has been planning for so long, which will lead to the ultimate conclusion.

