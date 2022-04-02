When is Moon Knight skin coming to Fortnite? Rumors, leaks, and more explained

Fortnite has had a successful history with Marvel collaborations. Since the successful collaboration with Deadpool, there have been several events where developers have introduced Marvel superhero skins into the game. The most recent stint was bringing Dr. Strange to the island.

As per speculation, if everything goes well, gamers may see another Marvel skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The skin in question is that of Moon Knight, and gamers are quite excited to learn more about its arrival.

This article will discuss the prospect of the arrival of the Moon Knight skin in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Details regarding the Moon Knight skin in Fortnite

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Epic Games & Disney invited some Fortnite content creators to a premiere event for the upcoming Moon Knight show!



The same happened with Dune, a collab took place shortly after..



Moon Knight was recently released globally. The superhero is the latest addition to the Marvel Universe, and viewers are already excited about what he will bring to the multiverse.

The Fortnite community has been wondering if the skin will be available in the game anytime soon, considering Epic Games' track record.

Given Epic's history with Marvel collaborations, the community’s expectations regarding Moon Knight are justified. The speculation was sparked off by popular data miners, who took to social media to reveal an interesting fact.

Apparently, several Fortnite content creators received an invitation to the premiere of Moon Knight. Gamers will recall that a similar invitation was sent out for Dune's premiere as well. Shortly after the event, the Dune collaboration dropped to the island.

Therefore, gamers think that the invitation to the premiere of Moon Knight indicates that a collaboration is on the cards. Although players are eager to know about the release date of the Moon Knight skin in the game, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same from Epic Games.

Justin @Justin_Neagle @iFireMonkey 3 more item shop resets until an update. Wonder when 1007 and 1009 will release 🤔 @iFireMonkey 3 more item shop resets until an update. Wonder when 1007 and 1009 will release 🤔 https://t.co/9fD0bAIjZX

Some data miners have gotten hold of some in-game files, one of which has been decrypted. This file contains lanterns. A few more files are yet to be decrypted, but it is further speculated that a couple of these files contain a few skins.

Gamers believe that the Moon Knight collaboration is within these files. However, until they are decrypted, this news should be taken with a pinch of salt.

