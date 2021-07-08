Where is Abstrakt located in Fortnite Season 7: NPC location and other details

The Fortnite island has undergone several changes ever since Season 7 rolled out in June. Aliens, UFOs, and new NPCs have added a new dimension to the game, and loopers have been enjoying themselves in the Battle Royale mode.

The v17.10 update changed a lot of features in the game and introduced the Cosmic Summer event, Summer-themed cosmetics, and new quests. Data miners have reported that Holly Hedges POI will be undergoing massive changes, and gamers encountered the same following the most recent hotfix.

Several NPCs spawn on the island, and gamers have been curious to know the location of Abstrakt in Season 7.

This article will reveal the location of the above-mentioned NPC.

Fortnite Season 7: Gamers can get exotic pistol by interacting with Abstrakt

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass trailer revealed several NPCs that will be featured in the game. Gamers got a glimpse of Dr. Slone for the first time, and she was seen leading the attack against the alien invasion.

NPC locations in Fortnite Season 7 hasn't been changed. Gamers can drop onto the island and come across the same set of characters that were first featured following the v17.00 update.

Abstrakt was added following the roll out of Fortnite Season 7, and gamers can come across this NPC north of Retail Row.

NPC COLLECTION #1 ABSTRAKT LOCATION - Fortnite Season 7 https://t.co/xlQx8hsgmP via @YouTube — Monkey Rainbow Gaming (@bananalyfgaming) June 11, 2021

Abstrakt is a significant character in the game, as by interacting with him is how players can get their hands on the Ecotic Marksman Six Shooter pistol. However, the pistol won't be given for free, and gamers will need to pay 400 Gold Bars to get hold of the Marksman Six Shooter in Fortnite Season 7.

ALL EXOTIC WEAPONS IN FORTNITE CHAPTER 2 SEASON 7

-> Full Guide Here: https://t.co/c6xjfkg85f



Abstrakt - Exotic Marksman Six Shooter

Riot - Exotic Storm Scout Sniper

Guggimon - Exotic Night Hawk

Maven - Exotic Shadow Tracker

Llama - Exotic Chug Cannon (spawns random) pic.twitter.com/prF9IsXQS6 — EveryDayFN (@EveryDay_FN) June 9, 2021

The Marksman Six Shooter has a DPS of 120 when hipfired, but it reduces to 48 when ADS. The exotic pistol deals 24 damage to enemies and has a reload time of 2.1 seconds.

Abstrakt found its way into the Season 7 quests as well. The Week 1 challenge which was dropped after the v17.00 update asked gamers to visit various NPCs and interact with them. Abstrakt was one of the characters listed on the quest and gamers frequently visited him.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod