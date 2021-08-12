Where are the ATMs to complete Free Guy Fortnite challenges: Location, challenge list and more

Fortnite and Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds-starring video game blockbuster, have joined hands for an in-game collaboration. With the movie releasing on August 13, Fortnite has kicked off the collaboration with a series of challenges.
The set of challenges will reward players with a free emote. Additionally, a Free Guy character (though not Guy himself) will be making an entry into the Item Shop tonight. For now, players can begin working on these challenges and earning that free emote.
Free Guy ATM challenges in Fortnite
Guy, the titular character, is an NPC who discovers he's an NPC in a game that's going offline. So naturally, he makes an appearance in Fortnite as sort of an NPC. While his physical self doesn't make it into the game like Batman and Superman recently did, there are several pre-recorded messages from Guy that will play at ATMs to give players the challenges.
This is the only way to complete these quests as they can only be unlocked after speaking with Guy at an ATM. There are several ATMs placed around the map at these locations:
- Apres Ski
- Craggy Cliffs
- Dirty Docks
- Holly Hedges
- Lazy Lake
- Misty Meadows
- Orchard
- Pleasant Park
- Retail Row
- Risky Reels
- Slurpy Swamp
- Believer Beach
- Weeping Woods
Much like the payphones that have become commonplace in completing weekly challenges, Fortnite is currently tasking players with receiving challenges at ATMs for this particular set. Guy, as only Ryan Reynolds can do, gives players fun descriptions of their upcoming challenges.
Here is the list of all the five challenges needed to complete the set and unlock the "Good Guy" emote:
- Get hit by a moving vehicle
- Talk with any NPC
- Take melee damage
- Reboot or revive teammates, or interact with campfires
- Place coins around the map
- Use Good Guy emote near opponent.
For the moving vehicle challenge, Guy mentions how many times he's been hit by a car as an NPC before tasking players to do the same. The NPC challenge is intended to push some NPCs into being their best selves. The melee challenge is to be a team player, more specifically to take some damage for the team. The campfire challenge involves helping people out because, well, Fortnite is a dangerous place.
The coin challenge sees Guy trying to get Fortnite players to make the world a better place, or at least a richer one. The final challenge involves using the recently unlocked emote in front of someone, which will likely result in an early demise.
This fun set of challenges is live now and can be completed to unlock the Good Guy emote.