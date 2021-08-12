Where are the ATMs to complete Free Guy Fortnite challenges: Location, challenge list and more

Fortnite and Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds-starring video game blockbuster, have joined hands for an in-game collaboration. With the movie releasing on August 13, Fortnite has kicked off the collaboration with a series of challenges.

The set of challenges will reward players with a free emote. Additionally, a Free Guy character (though not Guy himself) will be making an entry into the Item Shop tonight. For now, players can begin working on these challenges and earning that free emote.

While Guy was too busy to arrive in Fortnite, the Dude flexes his way into the Item Shop tonight at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/g3caMBFYlU — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 12, 2021

Free Guy ATM challenges in Fortnite

Guy, the titular character, is an NPC who discovers he's an NPC in a game that's going offline. So naturally, he makes an appearance in Fortnite as sort of an NPC. While his physical self doesn't make it into the game like Batman and Superman recently did, there are several pre-recorded messages from Guy that will play at ATMs to give players the challenges.

This is the only way to complete these quests as they can only be unlocked after speaking with Guy at an ATM. There are several ATMs placed around the map at these locations:

Apres Ski

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Holly Hedges

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

Orchard

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Risky Reels

Slurpy Swamp

Believer Beach

Weeping Woods

Much like the payphones that have become commonplace in completing weekly challenges, Fortnite is currently tasking players with receiving challenges at ATMs for this particular set. Guy, as only Ryan Reynolds can do, gives players fun descriptions of their upcoming challenges.

Here is the list of all the five challenges needed to complete the set and unlock the "Good Guy" emote:

Get hit by a moving vehicle

Talk with any NPC

Take melee damage

Reboot or revive teammates, or interact with campfires

Place coins around the map

Use Good Guy emote near opponent.

For the moving vehicle challenge, Guy mentions how many times he's been hit by a car as an NPC before tasking players to do the same. The NPC challenge is intended to push some NPCs into being their best selves. The melee challenge is to be a team player, more specifically to take some damage for the team. The campfire challenge involves helping people out because, well, Fortnite is a dangerous place.

We could always use a bit more kindness on the Island so Guy from @Freeguymovie has stopped in with a few tasks to do.



Complete quests to earn the new Good Guy Emote!



🔗: https://t.co/cPH0R5DQta pic.twitter.com/S10xk58p6q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 12, 2021

The coin challenge sees Guy trying to get Fortnite players to make the world a better place, or at least a richer one. The final challenge involves using the recently unlocked emote in front of someone, which will likely result in an early demise.

Guy giving challenges to Fortnite players. (Image via Epic Games)

This fun set of challenges is live now and can be completed to unlock the Good Guy emote.

