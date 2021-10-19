Where to collect Scrolls at different IO Bases in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Dark Jonesy has a brand new Fortnite questline for players following the v18.21 update. There are also a couple of new NPCs, but Dark Jonesy has already been on the island for a little while. The first challenge in his new questline is to collect scrolls at different IO bases.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New NPC Quests added in v18.21 New NPC Quests added in v18.21 https://t.co/RKE2CEopcl

In order to do that, Fortnite players need to find Dark Jonesy to accept his questline and then find the IO bases and collect the requisite amount of scrolls. Here's the complete guide on how to do that.

Collect scrolls at different IO bases in Fortnite

Dark Jonesy can be found wandering around near one of the large cylinders with the purple water in it at Steamy Stacks. Fortnite players will see the familiar chat icon pop up, and they can find his exact location when they arrive. Steamy Stacks is all the way in the northeast corner of the map, so landing there first is recommended.

Steamy Stacks, the home of Dark Jonesy and his new questline. Image via Epic Games

After talking to Dark Jonesy, players can accept his new questline, which challenges Fortnite players to collect scrolls at different IO bases. There are several around the map, so here are all the locations for them:

North of Dirty Docks

South of Holly Hedges

Southwest of Sludgy Swamp

On the mountain to the southwest of Misty Meadows

To the southeast of the center of the map

Corny Crops

To the east of Pleasant Park

A few of these IO bases will still have IO guards roaming around them. Fortnite players need to find the scroll at two different bases in order to complete the challenge.

HYPEX @HYPEX I LIKE THIS UPDATE. GIVES ME CHAPTER 1 SEASON 6 VIBES 🔥🔥 I LIKE THIS UPDATE. GIVES ME CHAPTER 1 SEASON 6 VIBES 🔥🔥

No two are particularly close together, but the one at Corny Complex and to the north of Dirty Docks are probably the best bet, otherwise it may take multiple matches to complete.

Once players finish collecting scrolls in Fortnite, they'll have access to the rest of Dark Jonesy's quests, which are:

Collect Scrolls at different IO bases

Use a Shadow Stone, then recover the Spirit Vessel

Touch a Cube

Destroy the Corruption Cluster and all Corruption Fragments

Return the Spirit Vessel to the Oracle and hear his Vision

These quests are live now.

