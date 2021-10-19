Where to find Containment Specialist in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite has dropped several new NPCs, challenges and items for Fortnitemares. Following the v18.21 update, there's even a new POI, the Convergence. The game has been changed significantly, except in one aspect: challenges are the best way to level up and get new items. This Fortnitemares, Fortnite is collaborating with Ghostbusters to bring a brand new questline.

In order to get that questline, players have to find a particular NPC: Containment Specialist, a character from the iconic Ghostbusters franchise. Here's where players can find and accept the new questline.

Where to find Containment Specialist in Fortnite Season 8

Containment Specialist is a brand new NPC that has landed on the island today following the latest update. He can be found at Camp Cod, at the southernmost point of the map. It's a small island to the south of Catty Corner and southeast of Misty Meadows.

Camp Cod is also the location of Dire, who was recently added to the Fortnite NPC roster for Chapter 2 Season 8. Players who don't have his questline completed can drop at Camp Cod and pick up two new questlines.

Ghostbusters Afterlife will release on November 18, which is a good reason why Fortnite is collaborating with them now. Players who complete the quests can unlock free rewards, including the No Ghost Back Bling.

No Ghost Back Bling, a free reward for the Ghostbusters x Fortnite collaboration. Image via Epic Games

This is the second time Fortnite has collaborated with Ghostbusters. They previously linked up for a few skins last year during Halloween as well and are coming together again this year for a questline and a few rewards. Here is the full list of challenges for the Ghostbusters collaboration:

Also Read

Deploy Seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner - 30k XP

Exterminate mini-Pufts with a pickaxe in Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row - 30k XP

Retrieve mechanical parts by destroying cars - 30k XP

Place Ghostbusters signs in Dirty Docks, Holly Hedges, and Pleasant Park - 30k XP

Deploy a Ghost Trap - 30k XP

These challenges are live now.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee