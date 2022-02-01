Where to find Feathers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (& what are they)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has had an incredible battle pass. Spider-Man deservedly gets a lot of the attention, but the other skins deserve praise, too.

One of the best aspects of several previous battle passes was the customizable skins. Fortnite players loved customizing Kymera, Toona Fish and others. This season as well, all the skins are customizable to some degree.

Skins like Spider-Man have several different unlockable styles, but Haven has the most options. Not only can the skin change styles, but it can also add different masks.

Unlocking those requires feathers that have been added to the game in the latest update. Here's where to get them along with instructions on their usage.

Feathers added in Fortnite update: What they do and how to get them

Based on the information surrounding these new feathers, they will function very similarly to the paint bottles from Chapter 2 Season 8. Players need to collect them as a sort of currency that could be used to unlock new colors.

HYPEX @HYPEX New Collectable Item:



- "Open Chests of any kind for a chance to collect Feathers" New Collectable Item:- "Open Chests of any kind for a chance to collect Feathers"

Feathers will be used to unlock masks for Haven in the same way. The similarities don't stop there as they will be collected in the same manner as well. Opening chests will drop feathers and Fortnite players can pick them up without using any of their inventory space.

As for where to get them, the answer is anywhere. Since they come out of chests, there's no specific location for players to find them. It's very likely that these feathers will automatically be picked up from opened chests.

There are several different masks (Image via Epic Games)

Paint bottles didn't need to be manually selected, nor do gold bars if players have space. However, if that isn't the case, there is a distinct sound effect that will play when a feather is dropped so Fortnite players will know when there is one available.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



Just a short simple sound but this will be used for the Haven feathers #Fortnite Haven Feather Drop Sound Effect 🪶Just a short simple sound but this will be used for the Haven feathers #Fortnite Haven Feather Drop Sound Effect 🪶Just a short simple sound but this will be used for the Haven feathers https://t.co/nWaFbYGKJR

The masks section for Haven in the Battle Pass tab has been locked since the beginning of the season. It previously read "Coming Soon" but has now been added to the game thanks to the latest update. The update is now live as the downtime was several hours ago.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul