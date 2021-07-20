Where to find the Grab-Itron in Fortnite Season 7

Epic Games has recently rolled out the much-awaited v17.20 update for Fortnite Season 7. The new update fixed some minor glitches and tweaked several settings to improve the gameplay.

Many new items have been added following the release of the update, which overshadow these minor changes. Gamers had a lot of expectations from the developers regarding the update, and Epic has fulfilled them.

There are numerous new skins, items and bundles that gamers need to explore in Fortnite Season 7. Several new aspects have been added, including a rainbow and new UFOs. However, gamers are eager to know where to find the new Grab-Itron weapon in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Grab-Itron causes damage to enemies by throwing items at them

The Grab-Itron weapon, as the name suggests, is based upon its ability to grab objects. The weapon has been added to the island following the v17.20 update.

Gamers will remember that, during the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass trailer, Rick Sanchez was using a gun that lifted various objects and deployed them toward enemies. The Grab-Itron works in a similar manner. Gamers will be able to deploy items toward enemies using this new weapon.

The Grab-Itron has a magazine size of 1 and can only be used once before it is reloaded. The weapon takes around 0.9 seconds to reload.

The Grabitron that i leaked a while ago is coming this/next week! pic.twitter.com/FJwKQyGSW8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

Pressing the reload button while holding an item will cause it to rotate before being deployed.

Usually, these special weapons can be found near various NPCs that spawn on the island. At times, gamers need to eliminate these NPCs to get a hold of the weapons, while at other times, the weapons can be obtained by interacting and exchanging Fortnite Gold Bars.

Epic Games has not yet revealed where the Grab-Itron weapon will spawn. Gamers can expect it to be with some popular NPCs on the island.

Gameplay de la nouvelle arme « Grabitron »



pic.twitter.com/h2jUZLtwcr — Husgott_ – P’TIT LEAKER FORTNITE FRANÇAIS (@Husgott_) July 20, 2021

Besides the Grab-Itron, Epic Games has added several new cosmetics to the game. Quite a few bundles have been released, including that of World Cup champion Bugha.

The developers have added a handful of LTMs to keep gamers entertained even if they are bored with Battle Royale mode.

Gamers are therefore advised to explore the island in Fortnite Season 7 to get a better picture of the new additions.

Edited by Sabine Algur