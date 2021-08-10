Where to find Prop-ifier in Fortnite Season 7: Spawn locations, uses and other details

Fortnite Season 7 recieved a hotfix today and with it came a new item in the game: Prop-ifier. Players can use this item to turn into any kind of in-game prop and evade enemies. There can be other strategic uses to the item as well, and loopers will have to wait and see how the Prop-ifier blends into the gameplay of the Fortnite island.

News Alert! We’ve reason to believe the Aliens are now disguising themselves as everyday objects. 😲



This recovered ‘Prop-ifier’ appears to be a new form of prop imitation tech. Read the attached file for more info. #HotSaucersLeakshttps://t.co/uanvspMCMk pic.twitter.com/Bnz4d0Xul2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 10, 2021

Turning into a prop is not a new mechanic in Fortnite as players could previously do this in Season 6 by paying Gold to an NPC who had the ability. In exchange for 75 Gold Bars, players could turn into props. The ability would go away if any attack button was pressed.

However, players do not need to go into any transactions with NPCs anymore as Fortnite has added the Prop-ifier as a lootable item in the game. Here's what the official site has to say about the background of this new item in Fortnite:

The Aliens have studied our world… thoroughly. We’ve been able to find vendors to disguise us as an object, but the Aliens found a way to just do it on the spot. Using a “Prop-ifier,” select a familiar Island object, then become a Prop imitation instantly.

Where to find the Prop-ifier in Fortnite

According to Epic Games, players can find Prop-ifiers in chests, above Abductors and in the Mothership.

Players will have to scout the above locations in-game to get hold of this new item. To use it, they have to activate it, and every player will be presented with a holographic display of all the prop options. Once they select the desired prop, their form will change to the selected object.

Players can move in their prop form, but they can also choose to settle in a place and be immovable. However, enemies can detect props from actual inanimate objects by carefully scouting for objects that appear glitchy. Epic Games has described it as "TV static".

Drop into a game of Battle Royale and enjoy this new deceptive item, but beware of other players who might visit the same spots to loot a Prop-ifier.

Also Read: Fortnite 17.30 hotfix early patch notes: Propifier, Slurpy Swamp abduction completed, Wonder Woman collaboration, and more

Edited by Sabine Algur