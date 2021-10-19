Where to find Sideways Scythe in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Weapon location, how to use, stats and more

Fortnite v18.21 update is live and players can hop into the game to get a first look at all the new Fortnitemares 2021 content that has been added to the game. The Cube Queen has revealed herself as an NPC boss in the game, and a new Covergence POI can be found in the center of the island.

Fortnite players can also experience the new weapon, Sideways Scythe. The melee weapon is part of the Sideways weapons that are being released gradually throughout the season. Players can loot the Sideways Scythe from the map during battle royale matches.

How to get hold of Sideways Scythe in Fortnite Season 8

As the name suggests, players can get hold of the Sideways Scythe from the Sideways Anomalies. They will have to enter the Anomalies and loot the Sideways chests to grab hold of this new melee weapon. Anomalies have random locations and players can locate them on the map during the start of the match.

Furthermore, players can also glide to the center of the island, which now houses the new Convergence or the Cube Town POI. Players can defeat the Caretaker monster inside and he will drop the Sideways Scythe when eliminated.

Sideways Scythe stats and weapon rarity in Fortnite Season 8

The Sideways Scythe has some special abilities in the game. It can help a player in an intense situation, by healing them after they get an elimination with the new weapon. Furthermore, it can do up to 46 damage in a single swing if the Scythe is of the mythic variant. The damage comes down to 40 in the common variant.

The Sideways Scythe can be upgraded in Fortnite Season 8, but players will require Cube Monster parts to do so. To upgrade from legendary to mythic variant, players will require 50 Cube Monster parts.

Sideways Scythe is definitely the best melee weapon in Fortnite Season 8, and its healing ability gives players more reasons to rock it during matches.

However, players should be cautious while trying to loot the weapon because there will definitely be other contenders for it.

