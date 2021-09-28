Where to find Spicy Splashes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Epic Games recently rolled out the v18.10 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. It brought forth several new aspects to the island, along with tweaking the gameplay settings.

The new items added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will not only make things interesting but also help in the progress of the Cube-themed season.

One of the new aspects added to the island is the Spicy Splashes. Ever since data miners leaked information regarding it, gamers have been curious to know about its location on the map.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Gamers will require Gold Bars to get Spicy Splashes

The Spicy Splashes have been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and loopers are pretty excited to try them out in the game. However, it is important to know the location of these items.

According to reports from data miners, the Spicy Splashes can be found above the Lazy Lakes. Players will know that The Brat NPC spawns at this location, and the Spicy Splashes are in its custody.

To get hold of these in-game items in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, users will be required to interact with the NPC. The Spicy Splashes won't come for free as they will have to pay 70 Gold Bars to own them.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Spicy Splashes are sold for 70 Gold by the The Brat NPC above Lazy Lake!



Cube Shards from the Cube Assassin Boss NPC now cost 1 gold instead of 150! The Spicy Splashes are sold for 70 Gold by the The Brat NPC above Lazy Lake!



Cube Shards from the Cube Assassin Boss NPC now cost 1 gold instead of 150!

Before the rollout of the v18.10 update, data miners anticipated that the Spicy Splashes would be added to the game. The speculation was fired up with a downtime post from the official Fortnite Twitter account that slyly added a chilly emoji along the catchline.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Bring the heat. 🌶️



The v18.10 update is scheduled for release on September 28. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. Bring the heat. 🌶️



The v18.10 update is scheduled for release on September 28. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. https://t.co/NcaFyLeJds

Gamers were quite sure that the Spicy Splashes were coming to the game. However, they had to wait for the confirmation.

HYPEX @HYPEX The "Chili Chug Splash" can now also heal your Shield and not only your health (20 per splash). Max Stack is 6! The "Chili Chug Splash" can now also heal your Shield and not only your health (20 per splash). Max Stack is 6! https://t.co/NstcCpSZYU

Also Read

This arrival was finally confirmed by data miners as soon as the rollout for the v18.10 update began.

The Spicy Splashes are an excellent addition to the game, as gamers' health and shield heal when used in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Ravi Iyer