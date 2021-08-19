Where to find suppressed weapons in Fortnite Season 7: Sniper, AR & Pistol

Fortnite has brought back Wild Weeks - a fan-favorite addition to Chapter 2 Season 6. This week, titled Sneak Week, unvaults three popular guns from Fortnite's past: the suppressed pistol, the suppressed assault rifle and the suppressed sniper rifle. All Epic and Legendary assault rifles, pistols and snipers will be suppressed. There will be no standard variations this week.

Many players love these weapons and want to use them again, making them a hot commodity. There are also some challenges related to these weapons, so it's truly a mad scramble for the newly unvaulted weapons. Here's where Fortnite players can find suppressed weapons.

Finding suppressed weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

The suppressed weapons have been added for Fortnite Wild Weeks and bring new challenges for players.

Deal damage with surpressed weapons (0/1000) – 20000 XP

Stage 1 of 2 – Deal damage with supressed weapons (0/5000) – 30000 XP

Stage 2 of 2 Deal damage with supressed weapons (0/20000) – 50000 XP

In order to complete these challenges, which awards a boatload of XP, players will need to find either a suppressed pistol, assault rifle or sniper. Unfortunately, there aren't specific locations for these weapons. They can be acquired from any chest and can spawn as floor loot.

Fortnite Wild week has Returned!

These are the Quest and Weapons have turned Suppressed/Silenced.#Fortnite #FortniteWildWeek #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/fA2CK0nyZ1 — Snipex FN | News & Leaks (@Snipex_FN) August 19, 2021

Given that they've replaced their non-suppressed counterparts, they are fairly common. All Epic and Legendary versions of those guns will be suppressed, making it a bit easier to find them than if they were just added alongside them.

However, there is one Fortnite loot drop that has a better chance of dropping one. The IO chests, which give out better loot than standard chests, can drop the suppressed assault rifle. These chests will likely drop the IO weapons: Pulse Rifle, Inflate-A-Bull, Plasma Cannon, Recon Scanner and Rail Gun. They also drop a few regular weapons at a rarity of Rare or greater.

Inflate-A-Bull, a new IO weapon, can be found in IO chests as well as many other items. Image via Epic Games

Pump shotguns, submachine guns and assault rifles can all drop and be Rare, Epic or Legendary. If the assault rifle is Epic or Legendary, it has to be suppressed. These can be found at IO bases across the map. Cosmic chests can also drop suppressed weapons.

#Fortnite News Update: Sneak Week

”Gear up for a sneaky victory with Suppressed Weapons, increased Prop-ifier spawn rate, and a Legendary Quest for Suppressed Weapon damage!” pic.twitter.com/Rpm6ckD7jj — xVertxcal (@Vertxcal) August 19, 2021

The weapons from a cosmic chest are the same as the weapons from the IO chests. Cosmic chests can drop pistols and sniper rifles, which will all be suppressed (if they're Epic or Legendary).

