Where to open chests at Steel Farm in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite has just released two new NPCs, which means more punchcards. Many have lamented the fact that there are only punchcard quests and not weekly challenges, but this remains the best way to level up and claim battle pass rewards.

Both Grim Fable and Big Mouth have arrived and brought their quests with them. The first stage of Big Mouth's Tooth Ache quests involves opening chests at Steel Farm. Here's how to do that.

A guide to opening chests at Steel Farm in Fortnite

To kick off these quests, players will need to find Big Mouth. Big Mouth can be found at the Pizza Pit. When players get close, the chat icon will show up, highlighting his exact location.

The Pizza Pit can be found to the north of Corny Crops, which makes Steel Farm a very easy location to get to once the quests have been unlocked. Steel Farm is located to the northeast of Corny Crops, which puts it to the east of the Pizza Pit and Big Mouth. Fortnite players can unlock the quests and head straight over there to complete the first stage.

The Pizza Pit is where Big Mouth will be located. (Image via Epic Games)

Steel Farm has two chests, but if someone else has landed there, then it will be impossible to complete the challenge in that game. Fortnite players can land there straight away in the next game to get the chests first.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist Grim Fable and Big Mouth are set to be enabled at 9am ET (in 30 minutes) and so will their Punchcards at the same time! Grim Fable and Big Mouth are set to be enabled at 9am ET (in 30 minutes) and so will their Punchcards at the same time! https://t.co/coMY5UnD5M

After that, the rest of his challenges will come in order. Here is the full list:

Open Chests in Steel Farm (0/2)

Search an Ice Machine (0/1)

Open Ammo boxes at Dirty Docks (0/2)

Buy a health item from a Mending Machine (0/1)

Search a supply drop (0/1)

Also, Fortnite has heard the complaints of players about how much of a grind this season was due to the low XP numbers. They've upped the amount for each stage of a questline according to FitzyLeaks.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz “The XP granted when completing a Punchcard has been increased from 12,000 XP to 30,000 XP!” WOOOOOOO “The XP granted when completing a Punchcard has been increased from 12,000 XP to 30,000 XP!” WOOOOOOO

These challenges and the NPCs joined the game at 9 am EST today and are a welcome addition for players who are grinding out their Fortnite Battle Pass.

