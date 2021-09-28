Where is Steel Farm in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Big Mouth has landed in Fortnite and is bringing a brand new questline with him, the Tooth Ache questline. The first stage of this questline is to open two chests at Steel Farm. Players can travel there quickly after receiving the questline to try and complete the first stage.

Additionally, Steel Farm is the perfect POI for a solo player because there's just enough loot and materials, plus it's unlikely that anyone else will land there. It's also a great backup location if Corny Crops is too crowded (which it usually is). Whether it's for the challenge to be completed or just to have a peaceful solo match, here's where to find Steel Farm in Fortnite.

Steel Farm's location in Fortnite

Steel Farm can be found to the northeast of Corny Crops. It is also just to the southeast of the Pizza Pit, making it an easy journey after receiving the Fortnite challenges from Big Mouth. It's a relatively small POI, so if anyone else has been there, it will be difficult to find two unopened chests.

Steel Farm was first added in Chapter 2 Season 1; previously the home of Farmer Steel and Hayseed, but there is currently no NPC stationed there. It is currently just the site of the recently added challenge and there aren't many other reasons to go there. Though traffic will pick up with this quest being active.

After completing that quest, players will unlock the following stages:

Search an Ice Machine (0/1)

Open Ammo boxes at Dirty Docks (0/2)

Buy a health item from a Mending Machine (0/1)

Search a supply drop (0/1)

XP boost with Big Mouth's Tooth Ache questline

Fortnite has heard the complaints of players about how much of an unenjoyable grind this season was due to the low XP rewards. According to FitzyLeaks, the developers have increased the XP amount for each stage of a questline.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz “The XP granted when completing a Punchcard has been increased from 12,000 XP to 30,000 XP!” WOOOOOOO

These challenges and the XP boost are a beautiful sight for Fortnite players who are trying to level up quickly and purchase Battle Pass rewards.

