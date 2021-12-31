Why Fortnite players can expect a free reward or V-Bucks in January 2022

Fortnite has been experiencing some serious trouble. Yesterday, the servers went down and tons of players reported issues. These issues lasted for several hours, with many players not being able to play at all yesterday. It was one of the worst server outages the game has ever experienced.

In the past, Fortnite has given players something to make up for their failures. When the game goes down or does something wrong, players are usually rewarded pretty quickly. Here's what Fortnite might end up doing this time around.

Fortnite might be rewarding players for the massive server outages

This is not the first time Fortnite has experienced an outage and it probably won't be the last. The reason players can expect an apology reward is because Fortnite has done it before. The Rust Bucket back bling, which tons of players have, was a free reward for the outages.

The Rust Bucket was a free reward in the past for similar issues (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has sent out rewards to players for far less than this, so it can reasonably be expected that they'll do the same again. What the reward might be is anyone's guess, but FortniteStatus has confirmed on Twitter that they are planning something to pay back Fortnite players for their lost time.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! ❄️



We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues! ❄️We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we worked to resolve these issues and we’ll have more details next week on what we’re doing to help you make up for lost time. https://t.co/ruLmG4xHgk

V-Bucks, a free skin, a free pickaxe, a glider, a back bling, and more are all within the realm of possibility. A skin might seem like a bit much, but the issues players were having yesterday were severe.

Many players have theorized, and even tried to convince others, that the reward will be substantial. While a sizable V-Bucks reward is fairly unlikely, it's still possible. Anything is possible after what happened to the servers.

Either way, a reward is coming Fortnite players' ways. The reward probably won't be sent out for a little while, which is why players can expect to receive something in January. It may even be several weeks, so Fortnite players shouldn't hold their breath on this one.

