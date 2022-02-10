Will Fortnite console players ever able to turn crossplay off to avoid sweaty PC lobbies?

Currently, the Fortnite console community is not happy with the state of the lobbies in Chapter 3. The game has been live on console ever since it first launched in 2017, but the scenario has certainly changed for console players in recent times.

The skill gap between PC and console users is a major issue in the game after almost five years of its existence. To perfectly utilize the editing and building mechanics of Fortnite, most serious players prefer to play the game on MNK (Mouse and Keyboard). While this is not a gross generalization to say that console players are not as good or skilled, their numbers are quite low on the controller side.

Obviously, this often leads to frustration from console players who might just want to play a few casual games, but end up getting eliminated by PC players in particular. This has given rise to some substantial animosity from console players and their demand is a console-only lobby option by turning off crossplay within the game.

Console players want crossplay off button in Fortnite to separate lobbies from PC players

Aside from Xbox and PS5, Nintendo Switch players also account for the console family in the game and all these categories seem equally bothered by the amount of sweaty players in their lobbies. While PC players have the option to turn off crossplay and only match against their kind, Epic Games strangely does not provide the same option to console players.

A great number of players on console supported the player who posted the above video in the official FortniteBR subreddit. Many Switch players have also come forward with their woes and a few of them don't seem to have a single 'Victory Royale' and their justification is that PC players are the problem.

However, there are always two sides to a debate and one will never agree with the arguments of the other. Few players commented, saying that lack of practice on consoles increases the skill gap and that it has nothing to do with the platform itself.

While there can be countless arguments on either side, Epic Games generally tries to provide equal options to all players regardless of their platforms. A few other popular multiplayer games such as Overwatch and Apex Legends have successfully implemented crossplay options on consoles and their communities do not seem to be complaining with the added choice. For now, console players will have to wait and see if Epic Games will make such a change.

