Will Midas come back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8? Leaks reveal major details

Midas is a legendary tier outfit in Fortnite and could have been unlocked from Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass at Tier 100. However, he mysteriously disappeared, and a picture of him getting attacked by sharks surfaced and the community accepted that Midas was dead.

Recent leaks and announcements, however, spell a different story. Midas might be alive and well, and Fortnite players might see the character returning in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Epic Games brings the First Shadows to Fortnite

Fortnite has announced that the First Shadows will be added to the game one after the other. First Shadows is a group of three allies who have been brought together by none other than Midas. The group consists of three highly skilled operatives, who would not be together in any world if not for Midas. Below are all the three operatives who constitute the First Shadows:

The Burning Wolf- Midas' First Enforcer

Chaos Origins- Midas' First Redeemed

Sierra- Midas' first pardoned

The Burning Wolf is already out in the game as part of the September Crew Pack. Fortnite players who subscribe to the service will be able to unlock the outfit and all the other cosmetics.

A force to be reckoned with, the first of the First Shadows brings himself to light.



Midas’ first enforcer, The Burning Wolf, joins the Fortnite Crew on September 1.https://t.co/xJpSlauF3k pic.twitter.com/fSDbmJS7dA — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2021

Chaos and Sierra will be released in the game in October and November. Players who unlock all three outfits in the First Shadow set will be rewarded with another bonus style for each of the outfits.

Will Midas return to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8

With the First Shadows being added to the game, Fortnite players have hope that Midas might return to the game in the upcoming season.

Midas in Fortnite is a fan-favorite character and has played an integral part in the current story arc. He was inspired by King Midas from Greek mythology, who had the ability to turn anything he touched to gold.

If Midas is added as an NPC is Season 8, players will have to fight him to get rewarded with unique weapons. In Chapter 2 Season 2, Midas could be found in the Agency and used to drop the Drum Gun and the Agency keycard, which players could use to open a vault to gather a lot of loot.

I GOT MIDSUMMER MIDAS FORTNITE ANSWERED MY PRAYERS pic.twitter.com/IsSaQauIBO — harrison (@swtarianq) September 6, 2021

Fortnite Season 8 is expected to begin on September 13 after the 'Operation Skyfire' live event.

