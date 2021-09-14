Will the old Fortnite map return in Chapter 2 Season 8?

With a new season arriving in Fortnite, there is always speculation about how the map will change. With all the leaks, teases and rumors from Chapter 2 Season 7, Chapter 2 Season 8 was poised to have some really big map changes. Ultimately, those never came to fruition, as the new map is only slightly different than the old one. That shifts the focus to the end of this season, or even further than that, for a new map.

As always, players are hoping for old POIs from Chapter 1 to return, especially after seeing them teased in the memory sequence of the Rift Tour. With Kevin the Cube, a staple of Chapter 1, returning, it makes total sense that other Chapter 1 POIs might return. But the question remains: is the old map coming back to Fortnite?

Day 343 of asking @FortniteGame to bring the old map back pic.twitter.com/tfmd0oDRDG — BRING BACK OLD MAP👍🏾 (@oldfortnitemap) September 12, 2021

Is the old map coming back to Fortnite soon?

The answer is probably not. As much as players would like it, Fortnite is constantly moving forward. The teases and references, especially those from last season, are fun, but Epic Games is probably not interested in moving the game backwards. The map is heavily linked to the storyline, so going back to old maps would undo some of the excellent storytelling they've done thus far.

That's not to say that no old POI will ever return. Even now, Pleasant Park and Retail Row still remain, so the old POIs aren't obsolete. Additionally, since the map is essentially the same shape (there are some differences between Chapters 2 and 1, but they're not drastic), the old POIs could fit into the new map.

Pleasant Park, a Chapter 1 POI, has stood the test of time. Image via Epic Games

The old Fortnite map as a whole is never returning. The landing options will never again be fully comprised of Chapter 1 POIs, or even any combination of any season from Chapter 1.

That's probably disappointing to many players, but progress is good. The old map was good, but that doesn't mean this new map or any subsequent maps can't be good too.

The old Fortnite map MUST come back 🥺 pic.twitter.com/tLs1vYz2Nm — CommanD (@CMDUprising) September 12, 2021

Any old POIs returning will likely be in the same way that Pleasant Park and Retail Row exist now. If Lonely Lodge or Tilted Towers were to return, it would simply be amongst the Fortnite Chapter 2 POIs, rather than a full return of an old map.

