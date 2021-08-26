Will Smith skin in Fortnite: Release date, how to claim and more

Fortnite Season 7 is currently on its last lap, but a lot more is left to happen this season before the upcoming one can take over. Leaks suggest multiple crossovers and skins are coming to the game in the near future. This includes anime characters like Naruto and movie stars like Will Smith.

Dataminers have leaked that a live event is going to take place, the countdown for which will start from September 9. Furthermore, this live event is supposed to bring closure to Chapter 2 - Season 7.

Based on the leaks, a "SkyFire" event will take place in the last week of the current season, which will see the bombing of the alien Mothership that is hovering over the Fortnite island.

This event is also expected to lead to multiple map changes in Fortnite, which will set the course for Chapter 2 - Season 8. However, before all that happens, loopers will get the chance to welcome Will Smith to Fortnite.

Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX recently posted that the Will Smith skin has been spotted in the data files and will be added to the Item Shop very soon.

The skin is inspired by the Bad Boy movie franchise where Will Smith plays Detective Mike Lowrey of the Miami Police Department. The first movie was released way back in 1995 and 26 years later, the character can be seen in Fortnite.

The upcoming Fortnite skin will replicate this vintage look. (Image via The Hollywood Reporter)

HYPEX has also leaked other cosmetics along with the Will Smith collaboration, including the Mecha Morty outfit and the Bim Baam Boom emote, both of which are now in the game. Below is an early showcase of the upcoming Will Smith skin in Fortnite.

Release date and how to unlock the Will Smith skin in Fortnite

The skin will be added to the Item Shop and players can purchase the skin in exchange for V-Bucks.

The leaked release date for the skin is August 28, and players who are interested in purchasing it, or are simply mad fans of Will Smith, can mark the date.

Updated #Fortnite Calendar 24/8/2021



- 24th - J Balvin Cup Marked Off!

- 28th - Will smith Skin release date! pic.twitter.com/IMpgPLTtWw — Fortnite Calendar™ (@FNBRcalendar) August 24, 2021

