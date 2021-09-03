Will the Travis Scott skin return to Fortnite Item Shop in Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 is almost at an end and with just a few days left for Season 8, loopers cannot be more excited to explore all the new stuff that is coming to the game. However, a few players who missed the chance to grab some popular items back in the day often wonder when they might be brought back to the Item Shop.

One such popular item is the Travis Scott outfit, which was launched in the game over a year ago. Fans were greatly surprised when Epic Games removed the skin from the Fortnite Item Shop.

BREAKING NEWS, FORTNITE HAS JUST LEAKED A NEW VARIATION FOR THE TRAVIS SCOTT SKIN! DOES THIS MEAN HE IS COMING BACK? pic.twitter.com/6rIzqdQ97H — SamFX (@TheSamFX) August 27, 2021

Since then, the outfit has not made its way back to the game. However, fans have treated themselves to other collaborations in the meantime. Ariana Grande got her own in-game concert and skin along with J Balvin, whose custom outfit launched a few days ago.

Will the Travis Scott skin ever return to Fortnite?

While many might feel hopeless about the return of the Travis Scott skin to Fortnite, new intel suggests the rapper might have a bleak chance of returning to the Item Shop in the near future.

Speculation arose after a picture showed Travis Scott holding a pose similar to the one seen during his Fortnite concert last year.

Travis Scott (Pro Giant Fortnite dancer and singer)

will drop his album (UTOPIA) before november so this means he will come in the shop!

PLUS

HE TEASED IT TOO!

THE SAME PICTURE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JiSXRmDFoy — GoldBird (fortra leaker)🐤🌌 (@_GoldBird) September 2, 2021

Travis Scott is going to release his latest album Utopia this November, and many in the community believe that the skin will make a comeback to the Item Shop around that time. Loopers can only wait and hope for this intel to be true.

Who is the next musician to get a skin in Fortnite Season 8?

There are also leaks that suggest that Lady Gaga is getting her own skin in the game. There is no intel, however, to claim that Lady Gaga will get her own concert in Fortnite.

Season 8 will be out in two 2 weeks lady gaga is getting her skin soon in fortnite kevin the cube will be returning at the end of season — fazegamer4764 (@Fazegamer4764) September 1, 2021

Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX has excited loopers by claiming that another live event is in the books and should take place sometime in the future. The leaker mentioned Major Lazer and Marshmellow, both popular DJs with millions of followers across the planet.

There might be another concert in fortnite, Possibly with @MAJORLAZER, and maybe with Marshmello again too i'll show y'all all the files related to it in a bit :D! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2019

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 ends on September 12, according to the Battle Pass counter.

