"You even got a wife in the name of Daniela": Fortnite star SypherPK reacts to his own diss track

SypherPK is one of the most celebrated Fortnite content creators and has around 5.9 million subscribers on YouTube. The prominent YouTuber also created a new channel where he reacts to things on the internet, especially from his own sub-reddit. In a recent video on the channel, the content creator reacted to a diss track made on him by a kid.

For those unaware, diss tracks are mostly rhyming lyrics written to insult an individual. Diss tracks are quite popular in the hip-hop scene and often transcend to other fields amidst rivalries. Some content creators get embroiled in a feud which often leads to an exchange of diss tracks.

However, SypherPK was hit with a diss track by a kid who probably has no personal rivalry with the star creator. Nonetheless, the YouTuber is a sport and took the track on its heels and tried to quip back at the writer.

Fortnite creator SypherPK tries in vain to reply to his own diss track by a teenager

The diss track was created by a YouTuber who has a channel called STL. The lyrics of the diss track were quite civil for the most part even though he decided to speak about SypherPK's wife, Daniela. Apart from a few cuss words at the end, the diss track barely had anything to do with SypherPK's profession.

"You even got a wife in the name of Daniela, And her forehead is bigger than a jar of nutella."

Surprisingly, this diss track had nothing to do with his Fortnite gameplay. However, this is not the first time SypherPK has reacted to a diss of his own. He had previously posted a reaction video on a diss track made by a YouTuber named ItsMacaw back in January.

He even appreciated the track and did not attempt to reply. However, this time around, SypherPK attempted to reply to STL on the track. Unfortunately, after every two lines, he ran out of words to rhyme. Atlast, SypherPK said to his chat that he wants to stick to what he does best and that is play Fortnite.

It was interesting to see a massive creator take insults in the most sporting manner. With SypherPK starting this trend, other creators might also come forward with similar reactions if their communities end up dissing them.

