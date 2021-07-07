Zyg and Choppy's Ray gun location in Fortnite: Where to find the new mythic weapon in Season 7

Epic has recently rolled out a small hotfix for Fortnite Season 7. The island underwent a massive change, and the developers introduced the Zyg and Choppy NPC into the game.

Data miners have revealed that aliens will take over the Holly Hedge POI. Following the hotfix, it was revealed that the POI has been changed to Holly Hatchery, and it has become a breeding ground for Alien Parasites.

The NPC carries a mythical gun, and gamers are eager to get hold of it in Fortnite Season 7. This article will reveal the location where the NPC spawns and also discuss the details of the weapon.

Fortnite Season 7: Zyg and Choppy spawns at the Hydro 16 POI

A new NPC has been added to Fortnite Island near the Hydro 16 unit, east of the Slurpy Swamp. The NPC is named Zyg and Choppy, and it carries a mythical weapon

Patch Notes (image by @postboxpat):



- ZYG AND CHOPPY are back with his Mythic Ray Gun

- Alien Nanites are ingame

- Holy Hedges is now Holy Hatchery and it now has a no gravity zone that will spread to the other houses in Holy and soon Holy Hatchery will be all a No Gravity Zone! pic.twitter.com/Y6k7AQygPW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2021

Getting hold of the Zyg and Choppy's Mythic Ray gun is easy but also tricky. Usually, the NPC spawns on the ground floor inside the building. Therefore, gamers are advised to drop by at the top and make their way inside the POI.

This will not alert the NPC and gamers will have an advantage in eliminating Zyg and Choppy. Eliminating the NPC will drop the coveted Zyg and Choppy mythical weapon.

Data miner Hypex recently revealed that Zyg and Choppy will be shifting to different locations on the map as the season progresses.

ZYG AND CHOPPY (The Mythic Ray Gun Boss) currently spawns in Hydro 16, soon he will move to Weeping then to the middle of the map then near Pleasant then to Craggy and finally near Retail! pic.twitter.com/nYW8mdKGvA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2021

The Zyg and Choppy Mythical weapon in Fortnite can be lethal, as it offers a DPS of 180 along with 12 damage. There is a cooldown of 1.75 seconds and it has a fire rate of 15.

The Mythical ray gun is deadly and can eliminate gamers. It is advisable to take adequate ammo and weapons when players drop off at Hydro 16 POI to encounter Zyg and Choppy.

Here's what to expect in tomorrow's #Fortnite Content Update:



- Alien Nanites item - Used to create anti-gravity zones or craft standard weapons into high-tech versions

- Holly Hatchery POI change, Alien trees and parasite eggs at this updated POI

- Zyg and Choppy NPC re-enabled pic.twitter.com/OLvUM2mXCi — LazzyLoser (@RealLazzyLoser) July 5, 2021

The Zyg and Choppy NPC has been re-introduced to the island. Several gamers spotted the NPC at the Hydro 16 POI just after the v17.10 update was rolled out by Epic.

The Zyg and Choppy NPC was added by mistake and the developers wasted no time to disable it momentarily in Fortnite Season 7.

Alien Parasite spawns near Zyg and Choppy NPC. Gamers should be careful and maintain a considerable distance from it, as Alien Parasites get attached to the head and reduce health to 60.

