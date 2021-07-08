Ninja invites Loki star Tom Hiddleston for a game of Fortnite, leaves the Internet divided

Fortnite Season 7 started off with a bang, and the developers have been working hard to keep it up by introducing new aspects to the game at regular intervals.

The introduction of UFOs and Aliens resulted in a smooth transition from the Primal theme to the Alien theme. Gamers also got to enter the Alien Mothership following the v17.10 update.

Epic turned up the oomph factor by introducing the Loki cosmetic as the July crew pack. Needless to state, all these efforts were appreciated by the loopers, and some claimed Season 7 as the best ever season of Fortnite.

After the Loki cosmetic, loopers can see Tom Hiddleston playing some Fortnite. Popular gaming streamer Ninja ended up inviting him for a few rounds of Battle Royale.

Fortnite season 7: Ninja invites Tom Hiddleston, rekindles Lady Gaga memory

Fortnite is well known for its collaborative events. The popular Battle Royale game has been collaborating with some of the biggest popular cultural names such as Marvel, DC, and NFL to name a few.

These collaborative events are extremely popular among gamers as they reward them with in-game items and cosmetics.

Tom Hiddleston was recently featured in the TV show 'Loki'. Epic grabbed the opportunity to bring him in as a Fortnite crew pack cosmetic for the month of July.

The god of mischief is extremely popular among gamers. Needless to state, loopers were thrilled to have him in the game.

To make things interesting, Ninja recently invited Tom Hiddleston to play a few rounds of Fortnite through his social media handle.

Even though it was a collaboration initiative, the netizens ended up getting split into several factions.

Some of the fans supported this invitation and want to see Ninja and Tom dropping into the island for a few games.

I Loki want this. — iduna (@itsIduna) July 7, 2021

If this is Happening I am Gonna have so much fun pic.twitter.com/Ofo5GqwT2x — DanielTheJudgeCapito🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@DanJudgeCapito) July 7, 2021

If you could get him to play with you on stream that would be so cool. — Dallas Galley (@DallasGalley) July 7, 2021

Guaranteed hes gonna do it. @twhiddleston is a down to earth dude — Zero (@ZeroExe) July 7, 2021

Please make this happen — CrazyLGamer Bad batch spoilers! (@CrazyLGamer) July 7, 2021

Yes,plz make it happen — Jhon (@Jhon72755707) July 7, 2021

Some even responded by saying that Ninja will end up like the Lady Gaga situation.

Gamers should remember one of the tweets from the the pop icon a few years ago. She took to Twitter to calmly ask what Fortnite is about. She was unaware of the game and was curious to know why it was so popular among the young population.

Gamers brought back the memory and stated that Tom Hiddlestone might end up going the same.

This gon be a Lady Gaga situation again lmao — e boy (@KnockOutBoy3017) July 7, 2021

Let's see if he pulls a lady gaga reply — zaqwe (@zaqweOfficial) July 7, 2021

Loki fans lowkey pointed out that Tom rarely uses Twitter these days. There is a good chance that he might not come across the Fortnite invitation from Ninja.

He doesnt even Twitter so — HuntHunt (@HunterrTweetss) July 8, 2021

He hasn't even opened Twitter this year bro — Licey (@Lic_ey) July 8, 2021

I dont think he uses Twitter — Anas Raid (@anas_raid) July 7, 2021

The possibility of this happening is bleak as it has been pointed out that Tom Hiddleston rarely uses Twitter these days. However, things could change if Epic intervenes and draws up an event officially.

Gamers will need to keep their fingers crossed and wait patiently for any kind of progress regarding the same.

