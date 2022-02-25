Ninja voices his take on the best shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 and it's not what you think

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 might not have the best shotguns, but skilled players like Ninja can still make the most of them.

Ninja is one of the most popular content creators in the world, and it won't be an overstatement to say that he owes this success to Fortnite. He was the face of the game during 2018 but eventually quit, during Chapter 2.

However, he is now back to playing Epic Games' Battle Royale game again, and here's his take on the best shotgun in Chapter 3.

Ninja believes Striker Pump is the best shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Ninja outclassed the entire lobby with the MK Seven Assault Rifle, the Stinger SMG, and the Striker Pump Shotgun.

Readers will be surprised to learn that the veteran has used the Striker Pump Shotgun on several occasions, and it was evident that he thinks of it as the best shotgun this season.

Ninja primarily employed the Striker Pump to deal an initial punch before falling back on the spray weapons to finish off the task. For older fans, it was a delight to see him play in Tilted Towers again. Fortunately, stream snipers haven't troubled the streamer too much following his return.

Ninja eliminated five opponents in just 30 seconds with the Grenade Launcher and cleared Tilted Towers like he used to in Chapter 1.

The match ended with the veteran earning a Victory Royale in the most spectacular way possible. He swung accross the opponent's builds with web shooters and landed a clean, mid-air shot with the Striker Pump shotgun.

COL Upshall @UpshallGames So according to Fortnite lore the striker pump is literally a slow firing version of the OG tac shotgun. You can see the striker pump has bolt-on mods that turned it into the tac shotgun. This image is from season 3.



Credit u/TheMarceliX So according to Fortnite lore the striker pump is literally a slow firing version of the OG tac shotgun. You can see the striker pump has bolt-on mods that turned it into the tac shotgun. This image is from season 3. Credit u/TheMarceliX https://t.co/6OboukJqhw

To many, it seemed like they were watching Ninja from 2018. He didn't explicily mention that Striker Pump is the best, but titled the YouTube video "The BEST Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3."

Why is Striker Pump the best shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The Striker Pump Shotgun in Chapter 3 has the following statistics:

DPS - 62.4

- 62.4 Damage - 96

- 96 Fire Rate -0.65

-0.65 Magazine Size - 5

- 5 Reload time- 5 seconds

It is clear that Striker Pump is a slow-firing shotgun with satisfactory damage output. Many would call it underwhelming, but for skilled players, it is pretty balanced.

The best way to use the Pump is by pairing it with the SMG. Like Ninja, players should try hitting one headshot with a shotgun and then shred the enemy with a Stinger SMG.

The Striker Pump also has great range. It shoots 12 pellets at once, and aiming down sights reduces the bullet spread.

Lenon @Lenon27649402 @EpicGames The shotguns in fortnite are way too overpowered, I am 50 meters away from a person and they hit me for 85 damage with a striker pump, please fix this. @EpicGames The shotguns in fortnite are way too overpowered, I am 50 meters away from a person and they hit me for 85 damage with a striker pump, please fix this.

With the right amount of practice and in-game knowledge, players can do some pretty significant damage with the Striker Pump Shotgun in Chapter 3.

