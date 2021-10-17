Not Midas or Dr. Slone; Fortnite's default skin 'Jonesy' is the single most important character in the game

Fortnite has multiple different characters in the lore and all play a major part in moving the storyline. However, there has always been a dilemma among Fortnite players about who is the protagonist of this story.

While there have been multiple antagonists, including Galactus and Kymera aliens, all have been defeated by players and characters alike.

Nonetheless, the question about who gets to be the most important character in Fortnite still remains. Agent Jonesy is one of the characters who has been in the lore from the very first and is one of the most recognizable faces in the title.

Once in a while, different characters steal the spotlight, like Midas and Dr. Slone, but if there is one Fortnite character who has played a major role every season, it has to be Agent Jonesy.

Jonesy in Fortnite: From IO Agent to member of the Seven

Agent Jonesy has had a long life in Fortnite lore. While his current whereabouts are unknown, Jonesy was first introduced to Fortnite players as a simple agent of the Imagined Order.

During the Device event, players noticed Agent Jonesy for the first time during his interaction with the Looper, who had escaped the famous Fortnite loop. This interaction was the first hint that Agent Jonesy was different from other IO members and was definitely going to play a huge role in the story of the island.

Players will also remember Jonesy from the Galactus event as it left the IO in shambles and Jonesy received orders from the unknown to reseal the bridge so that no one could leave the infinite loop. It was later revealed that the voice was Dr. Slone.

In that same event, Jonesy went MIA as he dove into the Zero Point and was sucked into it. He leaves the IO to gather the best hunters across all realities to save the Fortnite island.

Jonesy was also instrumental in the arrival of the Foundation in Fortnite. He had thrown away his portal gun (which he used to travel across realities to gather hunters) into the Zero Point and that led to the Foundation to step onto the island.

While Jonesy is currently MIA, there are multiple fan theories about where he can be. Nonetheless, this character has been a part of almost every major development in the lore, and can be confirmed as the most important character in Fortnite.

