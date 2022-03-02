OG Sinister Six Fortnite skin concept turns into an instant hit among players

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 arrived with the Spider-Man skin, and the community is now looking forward to some Sinister Six skins. The group of supervillains from Marvel Comics was founded by Doctor Octopus and contained Vulture, Electro, Mysterio, Sandman, and Kraven the Hunter.

The Green Goblin skin and his glider were a massive hit, which made it clear that fans love the heroes and the villains.

Here's a recent fan concept that introduced the Sinister Six to Fortnite.

Fortnite player brings Spider-Man's deadliest foes to the game

u/JTneagle recently posted on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit and amazed the members with their bundle concept called the OG Sinister Six Pack.

Here are all the cosmetics that were included in the concept:

Doctor Octopus

Otto's Prize Creation back bling (built-in)

Kraven the Hunter

Kraven's trophy back bling

Kraven's Spear Harvesting Tool

Mysterio

Mysterio's Mystical Illusion back bling

Mysterio's Smoke Screen glider

Vulture

Vulture's Wingsuit back bling

Vulture's Wings glider (built-in)

Sandman

Sand Castle back bling

Sandy Spike ball harvesting tool (built-in)

Electro

Electro's Battery Pack back bling

Electro's Static Shock harvesting tool

It is evident that this concept has come from a devoted Marvel fan. The back blings, gliders, and harvesting tools are based on several minute details related to the characters, and they can certainly become highly marketable cosmetics.

u/JTneagle proposed that a pack like this should be released with the 19.40 update in Chapter 3 Season 1. Unfortunately, this didn't happen, but members of the subreddit are now expecting Epic Games to take heed and make such a move.

Kyle Danger @KyleDangerous



@FortniteGame @EpicGames Now that #Fortnite added The green goblin last night in the item shop and because we already have spider-man in the battle pass, Is it possible we could get a Doctor Octopus bundle in the future? 🤔 Now that #Fortnite added The green goblin last night in the item shop and because we already have spider-man in the battle pass, Is it possible we could get a Doctor Octopus bundle in the future? 🤔@FortniteGame @EpicGames https://t.co/pkGRYy6c9S

Owing to the abundance of cosmetics, the bundle would cost a lot. Regardless, Spider-Man fans claimed that they would pay the price without a second thought.

Fortnite players believe the OG Sinister Six Pack won't be feasible

Alongside the appreciation, the OG Sinister Six Pack concept from u/JTneagle also received some criticism.

Some loopers commented that such a bundle makes no sense from a business perspective. Low spenders don't want to spend their V-Bucks on a single pack, and it's better to sell each skin separately.

On the flip side, many fans admitted that the OG Sinister Six Pack is exactly how they wanted Epic Games to implement the Spider-Man crossover. Instead of just one villain and the Spidey skin, they wanted the developers to include other supervillains from the comics and movies as well.

