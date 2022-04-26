Old Fortnite skins to return soon with major twists, new leak shows

While many Fortnite skins experience long absences from the Item Shop, most of them eventually return. Right now, the Kylo Ren and Finn skins from Star Wars have been gone for nearly 1,000 days. Will they ever return? Certainly, and leakers have even suggested that they'll be returning for May the 4th in about a week.

The one thing that Epic Games has balked at bringing back are battle pass skins. Skins like Wolverine, the Black Knight, Omega, and Calamity are not available to anyone who didn't unlock them in their respective battle passes.

Battle pass exclusive Wolverine (Image via Epic Games)

However, some original skins might be coming back, though not exactly the same as they once were.

New leaks suggest that a Carbide skin, among others, might be on its way.

Original skins might be returning to Fortnite with a new look

According to iFireMonkey, the latest update (v20.20) was released recently, and it contains a few encrypted skins. Since they are encrypted, no one knows what they are or what they look like, but they do have code names.

The code name for one is CarbideKnightMale, which is almost assuredly a new variant of Carbide, who was a prominent figure in Chapter 1 Season 4. iFireMonkey pointed out that this skin was added to the files as a metatag.

This usually means one of two things. Fortnite skins that eventually show up in the Crew Pack for a month are added with a metatag. And skins that are held for next season's battle pass are also added with that same metatag.

Another skin that might be returning is the Complex skin. Of course, it won't be the original, but it might be a lava variant. There are codes in the files for Complex's cosmetics with a fiery twist. This might indicate that a new Complex skin is on the way.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Since I've been asked recently about this; here are the codenames from the past update or two that haven't released yet. Since I've been asked recently about this; here are the codenames from the past update or two that haven't released yet. https://t.co/88xQXl2aBG

The tags from the tweet above were revealed in the update.

All of these skins will more than likely arrive in the near future, though it's unclear as to what they might be. These may be variants of existing skins; Fortnite has used codenames to completely deprive fans of proper information. But they've done this before. For instance, WestSausage was used for the Mythic Web Shooters.

It should be noted that all this information is based on leaks, so nothing is official or confirmed yet. And until any of these skins arrive in the shop or are confirmed by Epic Games itself, all information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh