Only in Fortnite: Sasuke emoting to Pokimane's song might not sit well with Naruto fans

The Naruto crossover finally happened in Fortnite as Team 7 made its way to the island. As expected, some fans loved the crossover, while others despised Naruto characters as Fortnite agents.

The biggest bone of contention for many players is that Fortnite is a battle royale game. Even though Naruto, Kakashi, Sakura, and Sasuke are lethal fighters, they aren't supposed to use guns and builds.

Similarly, Naruto is often seen as a representation of Japanese culture. As a result, many fans weren't pleased with Sasuke emoting to Pokimane's song in Fortnite.

Fortnite fans react to Sasuke doing emotes

Twitter is currently flooded with owners of the Sasuke skin who are showcasing the character while doing random Fortnite emotes. These include the likes of Paws and Claws, Savage, and Poki.

For many players who aren't aware of Sasuke's story in Naruto, it has become a fun practice to pair him with unusual emotes.

On the flip side, fans of Sasuke know that the character has never danced in his entire life. The only time Sasuke stepped on the dance floor was when Killer B forced him to do so.

Even during the Killer B rap video, fans of Sasuke were surprised to see him dancing. This explains why these fans can't tolerate him doing Fortnite emotes.

べぃえゔぇ @AllOtakuPosts My heart hurts the way y’all be making Sasuke do emotes on fortnite. My heart hurts the way y’all be making Sasuke do emotes on fortnite.

Josh Miz @joshmizE3 Currently losing my mind watching Sasuke doing fortnite emotes on twitter. How's your day going? Currently losing my mind watching Sasuke doing fortnite emotes on twitter. How's your day going?

Gigguk @GiggukAZ sasuke et company @chdorinagashi Sasuke would have a heart attack if he found out what they did to him 😭😭😭😭 Sasuke would have a heart attack if he found out what they did to him 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/MCiShFmySE What have they done to my childhood twitter.com/chdorinagashi/… What have they done to my childhood twitter.com/chdorinagashi/…

Even though Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi are fictional characters, they are adored by millions of fans worldwide for their personality, culture, and lifestyle.

This is not the first time that the Fortnite community has complained against unusual crossovers.

Back in Chapter 2 Season 5, Agent Jones assembled ferocious hunters from alternative universes, including Kratos and Master Chief. Fans of God of War and Halo weren't happy with their respective protagonist's addition too.

Toastyboi420 @toastyboi420 @ImTheRiderr @GiggukAZ I don't get super needlessly vocal whenever a character is added to Fortnite, but I DO hold the opinion that when it's intended to be the ACTUAL character, it's pretty damn disrespectful to the character. Kratos and Chief are perfect examples of this. @ImTheRiderr @GiggukAZ I don't get super needlessly vocal whenever a character is added to Fortnite, but I DO hold the opinion that when it's intended to be the ACTUAL character, it's pretty damn disrespectful to the character. Kratos and Chief are perfect examples of this.

Fornite's Sasuke emotes do have positive reactions too

It is worth noting that despite the backlash from anime fans, a plethora of Fortnite players have enjoyed the latest 'Sasuke doing emotes' trend.

As a Fortnite skin, Sasuke definitely performs the dances and emotes quite smoothly. Certain fans were so impressed with this that they started treating him as a character canon to the Fortnite storyline.

All in all, the Naruto crossover in Fortnite has gained a massive amount of attention, which is exactly what a successful crossover needs. However, if such crossovers also get criticized severely, Epic Games might want to avoid adding skins such as Goku in Chapter 3.

