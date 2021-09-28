Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Crows now drop Golden and Purple weapons when shot

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 just got even better with the 18.10 update. Players can now get great loot by simply hunting crows, as they drop Golden and Purple weapons when shot.

It is safe to assume that loopers worldwide will now spend a lot of their time bird hunting in Fortnite. Interestingly, crows were the first flying animals in Fortnite and initially just dropped meat when shot.

HYPEX @HYPEX



They drop either a Purple P90 or a Purple Scar + Meat! NEW GOLDEN CROWS! (images via @JoJoJosiah_ttv



They drop either a Purple P90 or a Purple Scar + Meat! https://t.co/S86otjUccv

Fortnite update 18.10 introduces Golden and Purple Crows

There are two new types of Crows in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, which include Golden and Purple. As the name suggests, these animals drop Epic and Legendary variants of weapons when shot.

Here's a list of all the weapons that players can expect from the crows:

Epic Assault Rifle

Epic P90 (The Compact SMG)

Epic Pump Shotgun

Epic Lever Action Shotgun

Legendary Lever Action Shotgun

Naturally, all the Purple and Gold weapons mentioned above are beneficial during combat. Hence, players should try to eliminate the Golden and Purple Crows this season.

Here's some in-game footage of the Purple Crow dropping an Epic Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8:

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(Video by There are now Golden and Purple Crows flying around the map that drop insane loot!(Video by @FortniteJPNews



(Video by @FortniteJPNews) https://t.co/fIJhlF2b7Y

Luckily, eliminating crows in Fortnite is not an arduous task as they hardly have any HP.

As per some leakers, the crows in Fortnite might have some connection to the upcoming Naruto skins. However, Epic Games hasn't opened up on the highly anticipated collaboration up until now.

How loot from crows is a good step by Fortnite

Fortnite was released almost four years ago, and this is the first time that players can get weapons from flying animals. This is an excellent step by the developers towards diversifying loot on the Fortnite island.

Alongside the ground, players can now get loot from the air. Fishing is also a prominent looting strategy in Fortnite, and it will be interesting to see what new mechanics Epic Games will introduce with the upcoming updates.

Overall, the latest 18.10 patch has brought a ton of fresh content to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players can expand their skin collection with the new Super Styles for the Battle Pass skins and explore the Cubes Town POI.

