Ranking Fortnite Season 6 Shotguns from most to least powerful

Ever since Fortnite was launched, the game has witnessed various iterations of shotguns dominate the gameplay.

Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 continues to shake up the way battle royale games are played. There are plenty of new ways to finish off opponents and get that coveted Victory Royale.

There are currently three shotguns in Fortnite, excluding any Mythic or Exotic variants, all with different powers behind them. In the right hands, each one can be used to clear out the island, but players will definitely have a preference.

Ranking the Shotguns in Fortnite Season 6 from most powerful to least

Pump Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

Once again, the Pump Shotgun reigns supreme in Fortnite. Players have fond memories of a time when rocking two Pump Shotguns was a guaranteed kill. While that is no longer viable, the singular Pump Shotgun still does incredible things.

The Legendary iteration of this weapon does a whopping 116 damage after receiving a small buff. Headshots deal 203 damage, as well. If Fornite players can get their hands on a Pump Shotgun, those close range build battles will be easily won.

Primal Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

The Primal Shotgun is nearly as powerful as the Pump Shotgun when it reaches higher rarity tiers. The one thing that makes it fall short is its range. It has a very short range of dealing damage, but when close enough, it will destroy just about any opponent.

It shoots in a two burst spread and comes with a small delay before being capable of shooting again. It's a bit of a detriment if those first shots don't hit. If they do, however, both shots can equal up to 110 damage if the Primal Shotgun is in its Legendary form.

Makeshift Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

The Makeshift Shotgun only reaches the blue Rare tier. This gives it no chance to reach the powers of the prior two Fortnite shotguns. Still, 98 damage from a Rare shotgun is incredible. It is pretty weak in the medium range and basically does nothing in the longer range.

The small magazine, three shots only, is passable, as this weapon can shred enemies close up. It does more damage and shoots faster than a Rare Pump Shotgun. The Pump Shotgun just has better rarities to deal more damage. While not the "most powerful," it could very well be considered the best.