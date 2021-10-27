Ranking the top 5 Fortnite villains from most powerful to least

Aside from being an iconic battle royale game, Fortnite has drawn people in with its unique and mysterious story.

This story has seen numerous villains attempt to takeover the Fortnite Island or even break out from the battle royale and try to take over the entire world. There is no shortage of bad guys.

Some of the villains have become fan-favorite characters, while others have seen players hell-bent on destroying them. There is a definitive top five in terms of Fortnite villains and their power.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top 5 Fortnite villains from most powerful to least powerful

1) Midas

Midas in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Midas is hands down the most powerful Fortnite villain. His power doesn't come from sheer strength, but elsewhere. He has the personality to influence others and bring them over to his cause. There's nothing more powerful than his persuasion to build an army. His intelligence and golden touch are a bonus.

2) Cube Queen

The Cube Queen in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The newest villain to Fortnite, the Cube Queen, has proven to be a powerful foe to the inhabitants of the battle royale island. She controls an army of Cube monsters and is known to take over entire realities. The full extent of her power is yet to be revealed, meaning she could overtake Midas someday if she releases everything she's got.

3) Galactus

Galactus on his way to the island (Image via Epic Games)

Galactus is a Marvel villain who towers over entire galaxies. He was the main antagonist of Chapter 2 Season 4, which saw several Marvel superheroes come to Fortnite in order to stop him. The Devourer of Worlds is much more powerful outside of the BR, but his incredible size and hunger made him a mighty enemy.

4) The Ice King

The Ice King in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Ice King froze the entire Fortnite island as he was captured within Polar Peak. He was able to modify a Cube shard to unleash an Ice Storm and his Ice Legion of frozen zombies. A little heat was enough to take him down as the Prisoner showed. That proved the Ice King wasn't as powerful as we all thought.

5) The Visitor

The Visitor in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Visitor is not the weakest Fortnite villain, but he is certainly not the strongest of the top five. That didn't mean he was incompetent. The Visitor's strength came from his smarts. He was able to create the rocket for the first live event and wreak havoc on the island. The rifts were all his doing, and he proved to be a great villain that set others up in the lore.

