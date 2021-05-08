Fortnite has been a long-lasting battle royale - longer than many players probably ever expected.

At this point, there have been a ton of different Seasons and even multiple Chapters of the acclaimed battle royale. Once the king of gaming, Fortnite has had plenty of time to showcase the goods.

Of course, Fortnite has had its ups and downs. Some Seasons were absolutely despised by fans of the game. Others were praised for taking the BR to a new level.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Ranking the Top 5 Seasons of Fortnite from most liked to least

#5 - Season 1

Season 1 comes in at number 5. This list reflects the best Fortnite Seasons, but then ranks them. So, this isn't to say Season 1 was bad. It is just the least liked out of the best five. That being said, a majority of the current player base probably never set foot onto the island in Season 1. It was the start of it all though, and the older players will always be nostalgic about it.

#4 - Chapter 2: Season 4

Chapter 2: Season 4 of Fortnite was one of the most ambitious. It gave fans a huge crossover with Marvel Comics, bringing heroes and villains alike into the game. The entire Season was full of lore and excitement. Players never quite new what to expect week after week. It all culminated with one of Fortnite's better events, where players helped the heroes take on Galactus.

#3 - Season 8

Season 8 turned the island into a pirate haven. The cool theme of the Season was matched with the addition of the Infantry Rifle and Siphon being added to all game modes. The Battlepass had some great skins, including Peely. Season 8 was a classic that many fans wish they could return to.

#2 - Season 4

Season 4 of Fortnite's eventually renamed Chapter 1 is where a lot of current players began their journey. This is where the first live event took place, showcasing the rocket launch. It had the first Marvel Comics crossover, allowing players to rampage as Thanos. The superhero themed Battlepass, jet packs, and shopping carts were all icing on the cake.

#1 - Season 3

Many original Fortnite players felt there wasn't much the game could do to improve in its third Season. They were proved completely wrong. Some see this as Fortnite in its prime and still consider it the best time to have played the game. Season 3 had the first 100 Tier Battlepass, introduced the original John Wick skin, and began the storyline for Season 4, which would set the tone for the entirety of Fortnite's future.