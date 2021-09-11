How to redeem all free Fortnite Island Games rewards before Chapter 2 Season 8 begins

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is about to end, but players still behind on the Battle Pass can quickly stack up on Battle Pass XP by finishing a few quests. The best way to do this would be by playing the Island Games quests that came out over a week ago in Fortnite.
There are multiple free rewards in store for loopers who complete all the quests. Along with the free prizes, they will also unlock cosmetics from the Battle Pass as the Island Games quests have a ton of XP remaining to be collected.
All Island Games quests and how to redeem the rewards in Fortnite Season 7
Island Games quests in Fortnite can only be played in specific LTMs. Fortnite has included fan-made creative modes as LTMs for players to drop in and collect free rewards.
Below are all the LTMs they have to play to complete these quests in Fortnite:
- Red vs Blue Rumble
- Prison Breakout
- Finest 2v2
- Red vs Blue Lava
- Wildlands Survival
Once users complete a challenge, the reward will be added to their inventory, and they will be notified about it.
If the reward is XP, then Fortnite players will see the Battle Pass progression pop-up in-game.
Below are all the Island Games quests and the respective rewards that players can complete and redeem in Fortnite Season 7:
- Complete Island Games Quests (5) – On the Rise Emoticon
- Complete Island Games Quests (7) – Wavebreaker Wrap
- Complete Island Games Quests (9) – Qwerty Axe Harvesting Tool
- Deal damage with Shotguns or Sniper Rifles in Red vs Blue Rumble (5500) – 20,000 XP
- Buy legendary weapons from vending machines in Red vs Blue Rumble (6) – 30,000 XP
- Get eliminations in Red vs Blue Rumble (50) – Drooly Spray
- Buy weapons of epic rarity or higher in Prison Breakout (5) – 20,000 XP
- Get eliminations in Prison Breakout (25) – 20,000 XP
- Deal damage while inside a “Prevalent” sedan in Prison Breakout (1500) – 30,000 XP
- Assist teammate with eliminations in Finest 2v2 (750) – 20,000 XP
- Deal damage from above in Finest 2v2 (2500) – Beachball Banner Icon
- Deal damage with SMGs or Pistols in Red vs Blue Lava (5000) – 20,000 XP
- Destroy enemy structures in Red vs Blue Lava (200) – 30,000 XP
- Hunt wildlife in Wildlands Survival (30) – 30,000 XP
- Seach containers, coolers, fridges, or tolls in Wildlands Survival (25) – 30,000 XP
- Catch Zero Point fish or Vendetta Floppers from fishing in Wildlands Survival (10) – Starfish Banner Icon
The Island Games quests will be available until the end of Fortnite Season 7.