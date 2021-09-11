How to redeem all free Fortnite Island Games rewards before Chapter 2 Season 8 begins

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is about to end, but players still behind on the Battle Pass can quickly stack up on Battle Pass XP by finishing a few quests. The best way to do this would be by playing the Island Games quests that came out over a week ago in Fortnite.

The Island Games Quests are now available! pic.twitter.com/Ob5K2CRJe2 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 31, 2021

There are multiple free rewards in store for loopers who complete all the quests. Along with the free prizes, they will also unlock cosmetics from the Battle Pass as the Island Games quests have a ton of XP remaining to be collected.

All Island Games quests and how to redeem the rewards in Fortnite Season 7

Island Games quests in Fortnite can only be played in specific LTMs. Fortnite has included fan-made creative modes as LTMs for players to drop in and collect free rewards.

Below are all the LTMs they have to play to complete these quests in Fortnite:

Red vs Blue Rumble

Prison Breakout

Finest 2v2

Red vs Blue Lava

Wildlands Survival

Once users complete a challenge, the reward will be added to their inventory, and they will be notified about it.

If the reward is XP, then Fortnite players will see the Battle Pass progression pop-up in-game.

Below are all the Island Games quests and the respective rewards that players can complete and redeem in Fortnite Season 7:

Complete Island Games Quests (5) – On the Rise Emoticon

Complete Island Games Quests (7) – Wavebreaker Wrap

Complete Island Games Quests (9) – Qwerty Axe Harvesting Tool

Deal damage with Shotguns or Sniper Rifles in Red vs Blue Rumble (5500) – 20,000 XP

Buy legendary weapons from vending machines in Red vs Blue Rumble (6) – 30,000 XP

Get eliminations in Red vs Blue Rumble (50) – Drooly Spray

Buy weapons of epic rarity or higher in Prison Breakout (5) – 20,000 XP

20,000 XP Get eliminations in Prison Breakout (25) – 20,000 XP

Deal damage while inside a “Prevalent” sedan in Prison Breakout (1500) – 30,000 XP

Assist teammate with eliminations in Finest 2v2 (750) – 20,000 XP

Deal damage from above in Finest 2v2 (2500) – Beachball Banner Icon

Deal damage with SMGs or Pistols in Red vs Blue Lava (5000) – 20,000 XP

Destroy enemy structures in Red vs Blue Lava (200) – 30,000 XP

Hunt wildlife in Wildlands Survival (30) – 30,000 XP

Seach containers, coolers, fridges, or tolls in Wildlands Survival (25) – 30,000 XP

Catch Zero Point fish or Vendetta Floppers from fishing in Wildlands Survival (10) – Starfish Banner Icon

The Island Games quests will be available until the end of Fortnite Season 7.

