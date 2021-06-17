Rejected and loathed: The Fortnite shotgun that exists without any acknowledgment

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is live and in full swing with aliens all over the map and the Imagined Order doing everything to stop the invasion from spreading.

Fortnite players are currently abusing the driveable UFOs that Epic has added to the game. These UFOs in the right hand are capable of ruining the game for everybody. They were so broken that Fortnite had to nerf them soon after the launch of the season.

The new season has also shifted the meta towards the automatic weapons in the game. Furthermore, the addition of alien-themed weapons like the Pulse Rifle and Rail Gun have completely taken over the meta. This leaves the shotguns in the game completely useless.

However, the pump shotgun is still one of the most powerful weapons for close-range combat, and many regular players will still use it to finish their eliminations. This leaves the Tac shotgun and the Lever Action shotgun. In all honesty, neither of them are worth it all that much. However, the Tac Shotgun still gets a place above the Lever Action shotty because of its consistency and fire rate.

The ironic part about the Lever Action shotty is that it can be obtained in Season 7 via crafting a normal shotgun. Players require Nuts and Bolts to craft out a Lever Action shotgun only to realize that the entire grind was not worth anything. It has a low magazine capacity of six rounds and a fire-rate of 0.95.

Lever Action shotgun should not be in Fortnite

Lever Action shotty is inconsistent with its damage output/Image via Youtube@ Raag Gajjar

The worst part about the Lever Action is its inconsistency in damage output. While theoretically it should be pumping DPS of 88.9, players rarely land those shots during a match. The damage output seems to be stuck between 25 and 40, which is very low for a gun that is meant for close-range combat and has a low fire rate. It takes a whopping 6.6 seconds to reload, making it one of the slowest weapons in the game.

Season 7 Fortnite players simply have no reason to pick up this weapon because more often than not, their skill won't be a factor. They will end up losing their life to a Rail Gun abuser who will take anybody down with a single shot. It is only a matter of time before Fortnite vaults this weapon for good, and nobody will even notice.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the author.

