Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has rolled out the Week 9 quests, and players can complete all the different challenges and earn XP. Chapter 3 Season 2 is slowly creeping to a close, and loopers will have to complete the Battle Pass before the season ends.

A ton of XP needs to be collected to complete the initial 100 tiers of the Battle Pass. Users who wish to unlock the bonus styles for the Battle Pass skins will have to grind beyond the initial 100 tiers.

The XP required is enormous, and these weekly quests come in handy when completing these targets.

Week 9 quests are out, and gamers have to hit an enemy player with a Ranger Shotgun from over 50 meters, emote at different IO Airship crash sites, find and shoot out tires on IO vehicles, repair a vehicle at Synapse Station or Chonker's Speedway, and many more.

Repair vehicle at Synapse Station or Chonker's Speedway in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Players must drop by either Synapse Station or Chonker's Speedway to complete this challenge. Next, they should find a red ammo box and loot a Repair Torch. Lastly, they may locate the vehicle and damage it so that it can be repaired once again.

This will complete the challenge, and a notification should pop up if done successfully.

Users will have to note that Repair Torches can only be found in red ammo boxes. They can also loot from their enemies by eliminating them first.

Furthermore, gamers must remember that others might be trying to complete the same challenge, so both POIs might be hot drops.

Map locations of Chonker's Speedway and Synapse Station in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Vehicles can be damaged by repeatedly hitting them with a pickaxe and then easily repaired with a torch. For those unaware, loopers can also damage enemies with the Repair Torch, but the damage is so low that it cannot be used as a viable weapon.

They need to complete all the quests to earn XP and progress in the Battle Pass for Season 2. More quests are expected to be added to the game before the season concludes.

Chapter 3 Season 3 is expected to launch on June 4, 2022.

Edited by Ravi Iyer