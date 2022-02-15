×
Create
Notifications

A true OG Fortnite skin is likely set to return in Chapter 3, leaks show

A promotional image for the Rogue Agent skin (Image via Epic Games)
A promotional image for the Rogue Agent skin (Image via Epic Games)
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 02:46 PM IST
Rumors

A new leak is pointing towards the return of the Rogue Agent Starter Pack in Fortnite.

Starter Packs are a great way for players in the battle royale to begin their cosmetic collection. They cost real-world money, in contrast to V-Bucks, but provide multiple items, including skins.

The Rogue Agent Starter Pack comes with a skin of the same name. It originally arrived in March 2018 and was the very first Starter Pack bundle introduced in the Epic Games title.

Rogue Agent skin may return to Fortnite, as per leaks

The Rogue Agent Starter Pack has been updated, meaning it can return soon! #Fortnite https://t.co/YJkItvMTK0

Initially, players could purchase the Black Vector set through the Rogue Agent Starter Pack. This pack was live from March 27, 2018 through June 11, 2018, and was available for $4.99.

The Epic rarity contained the Rogue Agent skin and the Catalyst back bling. Along with the cosmetic items, this Fortnite Starter Pack provided players with 600 V-Bucks to spend however they'd like.

The "Fortnite Battle Royale - Starter Pack" Offer got updated https://t.co/11gL9LkFfq

Fortnite isn't known for repeating Starter Packs, but the days of rare skins being safe from resale are long gone. Multiple leakers have indicated that this skin has been updated, meaning it could go on sale again sometime soon.

Some of those leakers are bots who scrape the game's files for anything new and share their findings on social media. The bots appear to have located data that says Rogue Agent is making a comeback.

Another leaker thinks these bots have stumbled across an error, however. GhostOpsFN on Twitter thinks it has something to do with servers crashing and the bots being fooled.

There's a rumour about the Rogue Agent Starter Pack being updated, I'm 90% sure this is just a bot error because the servers crashed.(So basically the servers crashed and bots are tweeting stuff they think is new but is not actually new)

The theory is that when the servers came back online, older data was coming back online with them. This has caused the bots to pull old data as if it were new.

Also Read Article Continues below

Of course, every leak and rumor should be taken with a pinch of salt. It is all speculation until proven official by Epic Games. The return of this OG skin would have players scrambling to add it to their locker, though.

Edited by Saman
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी