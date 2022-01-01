Are Matrix skins coming to Fortnite following the emotes?

Fortnite players were naturally disappointed with the recent Matrix crossover that only included a free glider, a wrap, and emotes. However, many loopers are still hopeful that Epic Games is working on some Matrix outfits for the Item Shop.

Several prominent leakers in the Fortnite community seemed to be sure that the Matrix crossover in Fortnite will bring in skins for Neo and Trinity. This article lists everything that hints towards the release of the iconic Matrix characters in the game.

Why Matrix skins in Fortnite could still be in the works

Back in March 2021, Fortnite suspiciously renamed the Trinity skin to Trinity Trooper. Even then, many players assumed that this was to incorporate an upcoming crossover skin for Trinity from Fortnite.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The "Trinity" skin just got renamed to "Trinity Trooper" through a hotfix! The "Trinity" skin just got renamed to "Trinity Trooper" through a hotfix! https://t.co/QmgUoYPt0l

Similarly, credible leakers like HYPEX claimed that a Matrix x Fortnite crossover should take place in the second half of December 2021, featuring Neo and Trinity as skins.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey According to Hypex, we should see a Fortnite x Matrix collab in the second half of December featuring Neo & Trinity as skins. According to Hypex, we should see a Fortnite x Matrix collab in the second half of December featuring Neo & Trinity as skins. https://t.co/og5VWvRl3j

While the crossover did happen, it only brought Neo's and Trinity's emotes. Naturally, players were confused by Epic Games' approach.

Shiina @RealShiina



- Donald Mustard cameo in the movie

- UE5 used for the movie & a complete game

- Free Matrix stuff in Fortnite



No way the skins got scrapped this time 🤔 Shiina @ShiinaBR



Really strange that we didn't get any outfits, considering what happened in the movie.. 🤔



Use SAC "Shiina" to support me, I love y'all!! ❤️



The Matrix cosmetics (Emotes, wrap) are now available!Really strange that we didn't get any outfits, considering what happened in the movie.. 🤔Use SAC "Shiina" to support me, I love y'all!! ❤️ #Ad The Matrix cosmetics (Emotes, wrap) are now available!Really strange that we didn't get any outfits, considering what happened in the movie.. 🤔Use SAC "Shiina" to support me, I love y'all!! ❤️ #Ad https://t.co/botI0pvVM1 I hope people understand this now: "Really strange that we didn't get any outfits, considering what happened in the movie.."- Donald Mustard cameo in the movie- UE5 used for the movie & a complete game- Free Matrix stuff in FortniteNo way the skins got scrapped this time 🤔 twitter.com/ShiinaBR/statu… I hope people understand this now: "Really strange that we didn't get any outfits, considering what happened in the movie.."- Donald Mustard cameo in the movie- UE5 used for the movie & a complete game- Free Matrix stuff in FortniteNo way the skins got scrapped this time 🤔 twitter.com/ShiinaBR/statu…

It is worth noting that Donald Mustard had a cameo in the latest Matrix movie, and interestingly enough, the movie also used Unreal Engine 5 by Epic Games. All these developments make it even more surprising that the Matrix crossover in Fortnite was just restricted to emotes.

When can the Matrix skins arrive in Fortnite?

Even though there is no confirmation from Epic Games or leakers that Matrix skins will be released in the near future, players must not lose hope until the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Delays in crossovers/skins have been quite common in Fortnite. For instance, Madcap was first discovered in the files in Chapter 2 Season 2 and was added as a NPC in Chapter 2 Season 8. Even after years of anticipation, the skin hasn't been added to the Item Shop.

Similarly, the Naruto crossover was originally planned for Chapter 2 Season 5 but it finally took place in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Hence, it won't be a surprise if Fortnite eventually releases skins for Neo and Trinity. It makes perfect sense for the developers to add these skins after introducing dedicated emotes for them.

As of now, WinterFest 2021 is live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and players can get their hands on a free Matrix glider. The frosty event will end soon, and more content such as dinosaurs, tornadoes, and Tilted Towers will be released thereafter.

