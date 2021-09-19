Are traps returning in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite has had a mixed history with traps. Players either loved traps, or they hated it. Recent leaks have revealed a trap is coming to Fortnite in a later update, and the community is not sure what to feel about it.

Currently, these are just leaks, but the images suggest a more concrete turn of events that might see a new trap in Fortnite Season 8. Sypher PK, one of the most popular Fortnite content creators, used to be known as the 'Trap King', and he would surely be delighted if traps were to return to the game.

Hypex leaks new Armored Wall trap coming to Fortnite Season 8

Famous Fortnite leaker and insider Hypex has leaked a picture of an Armored Wall trap that might be released into the game in a later patch. The Armored Wall trap will have a health of 2500 points, making it a substantial defensive cover. Players will be able to stack 20 of these at a point and use them at an interval of 1.5 seconds.

HYPEX @HYPEX More info about the upcoming Armored Wall Trap.



- Health: 2,500

- Max Stack: 20

- Equip Time: 1.5 second

- Can be placed on Enemy Builds

- You can apply it on any build type

- Doesn't take an inventory slot as of now

- Will be found as a stack of 5 in: Floor Loot & Supply Drops



- Health: 2,500

- Max Stack: 20

- Equip Time: 1.5 second

- Can be placed on Enemy Builds

- You can apply it on any build type

- Doesn't take an inventory slot as of now

- Will be found as a stack of 5 in: Floor Loot & Supply Drops https://t.co/qGJQhmV53Q

According to Hypex, the trap will be available from ground loot and in supply drops. This trap can be equipped with any build on the map.

Since the Armored Wall is expected to have 2500 points of health, it will help players a lot when they are caught out in the open. The time taken by their enemies to bring the Armored Wall down will be enough to regenerate health and get back into the fight.

The addition of the new traps will change the way loopers play Fortnite now. Even though it is majorly a defensive option, other leaks show that the Armored Wall will deal 50 damage to a player upon contact.

Traps were removed from Fortnite because they turned out to be menacing for most players, and the community was complaining against the abusers of this mechanism. While traps offer a unique playstyle, they can also be highly toxic if need be.

Loopers will have to wait to find out if Epic Games will add the Armored Wall trap in Fortnite and if it will be the only one of its kind.

