Billie Elish Fortnite concert rumors send fans into a frenzy

Rumors related to Billie Eilish's performance in Fortnite have been spreading like wildfire. Fans started making such assertions when the young singer-songwriter gained prominence and won several GRAMMY Awards.
Moreover, recent leaks about a Coachella bundle have added to the curiosity of fanatics. Their expectations are now higher than ever, and a Billie Eilish skin alongside a Rift Tour-like concert is all they want.
Here's why the Fortnite community is looking forward to a Billie Eilish skin in Chapter 3 Season 2.
Coachella Rocker bundle to arrive in Fortnite Item Shop soon
Time and again, prominent leaker iFireMonkey has spoken about some upcoming Coachella cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. They were added to the files with the latest 20.10 update.
In another tweet, the leaker confirmed that a Coachella Rocker Bundle is arriving in the Item Shop. Considering the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will begin on April 15, it is safe to assume that the bundle will be officially added in the upcoming weeks.
Readers must note that the Coachella Rocker Bundle includes the following:
- 1 Male skin
- 1 Female skin with 2 variants
- 1 wrap
While the male skin and the wrap are surrounded by mystery, fans seem sure that the female skin will be dedicated to Billie Eilish. There are many reasons behind their conviction, which have been discussed below.
Billie Eilish and Harry Styles are performing at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
The Coachella Rocker bundle will naturally include skins for the artists who are performing at the festival. Harry Styles is headlining the event on April 15 and April 22, while Billie Eilish is headlining on April 16 and April 23.
The likes of 21 Savage, Lili Baby, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Alec Benjamin are also performing, but it makes more sense for Epic Games to bring in skins of the biggest names.
Alongside Billie Eilish, fans are hoping to witness either Harry Styles or Billie's brother Finneas. The latter won eight GRAMMY Awards and is indeed one of the most popular artists in the music industry currently.
All the aforementioned developments and leaks hint towards Billie Eilish's arrival in Epic Games' Battle Royale game. It is evident that the quality of crossovers has improved significantly, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Billie not only gets her own in-game skin, but also performs virtually like Ariana Grande, Marshmello, and Travis Scott.
Epic Games has not revealed any information regarding the same, and these are unofficial leaks, so readers should take all information with a pinch of salt.