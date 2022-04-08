Billie Elish Fortnite concert rumors send fans into a frenzy

Rumors related to Billie Eilish's performance in Fortnite have been spreading like wildfire. Fans started making such assertions when the young singer-songwriter gained prominence and won several GRAMMY Awards.

Moreover, recent leaks about a Coachella bundle have added to the curiosity of fanatics. Their expectations are now higher than ever, and a Billie Eilish skin alongside a Rift Tour-like concert is all they want.

Here's why the Fortnite community is looking forward to a Billie Eilish skin in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Coachella Rocker bundle to arrive in Fortnite Item Shop soon

Time and again, prominent leaker iFireMonkey has spoken about some upcoming Coachella cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. They were added to the files with the latest 20.10 update.

CID_A_380_Athena_Commando_M_CactusRocker_SBI3T Known Encrypted Skins in v20.10:- Eivor Varinsdottir CID_A_376_Athena_Commando_F_JourneyMentor_66VFP- Chica Icon SkinCID_A_377_Athena_Commando_F_LittleEgg_OMNB5- Coachella Skin (most likely)CID_A_380_Athena_Commando_M_CactusRocker_SBI3T

In another tweet, the leaker confirmed that a Coachella Rocker Bundle is arriving in the Item Shop. Considering the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will begin on April 15, it is safe to assume that the bundle will be officially added in the upcoming weeks.

Readers must note that the Coachella Rocker Bundle includes the following:

1 Male skin

1 Female skin with 2 variants

1 wrap

- A Wrap Currently this is what's known about the upcoming Coachella x Fortnite collab:- 1 Male Skin- 1 Female Skin (With ~2 Variants)- A Wrap

While the male skin and the wrap are surrounded by mystery, fans seem sure that the female skin will be dedicated to Billie Eilish. There are many reasons behind their conviction, which have been discussed below.

andy @andyfaura i need billie eilish to be a fortnite skin i need billie eilish to be a fortnite skin

TonyCrombie @TonyCrombieFN @HYPEX BILLIE EILISH IS COMING TO FORTNITE, Donald Mustard already talked about her in a tweet @HYPEX BILLIE EILISH IS COMING TO FORTNITE, Donald Mustard already talked about her in a tweet https://t.co/1dHTx7qin5

robbie @rxbbieq my theories from all the coachella fortnite leaks



-1 Male skin: predicting Harry styles as Kanye isn’t doing coachella anymore

-1 Female skin: predicting billie eilish as she’s headlining coachella and they said she’s gonna have 2 VARIANTS. my theories from all the coachella fortnite leaks-1 Male skin: predicting Harry styles as Kanye isn’t doing coachella anymore-1 Female skin: predicting billie eilish as she’s headlining coachella and they said she’s gonna have 2 VARIANTS.

Billie Eilish and Harry Styles are performing at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

The Coachella Rocker bundle will naturally include skins for the artists who are performing at the festival. Harry Styles is headlining the event on April 15 and April 22, while Billie Eilish is headlining on April 16 and April 23.

The likes of 21 Savage, Lili Baby, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Alec Benjamin are also performing, but it makes more sense for Epic Games to bring in skins of the biggest names.

Coachella @coachella The Party & The After Party The Party & The After Party https://t.co/8gT2bF3x5j

Alongside Billie Eilish, fans are hoping to witness either Harry Styles or Billie's brother Finneas. The latter won eight GRAMMY Awards and is indeed one of the most popular artists in the music industry currently.

All the aforementioned developments and leaks hint towards Billie Eilish's arrival in Epic Games' Battle Royale game. It is evident that the quality of crossovers has improved significantly, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Billie not only gets her own in-game skin, but also performs virtually like Ariana Grande, Marshmello, and Travis Scott.

Epic Games has not revealed any information regarding the same, and these are unofficial leaks, so readers should take all information with a pinch of salt.

