Coachella music festival makes its way into Fortnite, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles next?

Fortnite has been immortalizing music artists with their in-game skins for a long time. From Marshmello to Bruno Mars, a bunch of big names are now available as cosmetics, and fans worldwide love playing as their favorite singers.

It is safe to assume that collaborations with the most popular pop culture icons won't stop in Fortnite Chapter 3. In fact, leakers have already revealed that a new bundle based on the Coachella music festival will be available in the Item Shop.

Here are the cosmetics that players can expect from the upcoming Coachella Locker Bundle.

Billie Eilish and Harry Styles skins might arrive in Fortnite ahead of Coachella 2022

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is a well-known event in which the biggest artists from around the world perform live. Thousands of fans travel and attend these concerts.

As per prominent leaker iFireMonkey, a new Coachella Rocker Bundle has been added to Fortnite files.

iFireMonkey

Fans were quick to join the dots as Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are headlining the event on April 15 and April 16. Both the artists have made a name for themselves by having multiple hits recently, and it makes perfect sense for Epic Games to make them a part of the star-studded Icon Series.

The likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat are also performing at Coachella 2022, but it's unlikely that we'll witness their cosmetics in the bundle.

Everything known about the upcoming Coachella x Fortnite collaboration

iFireMonkey, in another tweet, stated that the Coachella Rocker bundle will contain:

1 Male Skin

1 Female Skin

1 Wrap

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Also the unreleased "Sonic Smile" emote added last update uses the Coachella codename (Cactus) which relates to this skin from one of the old Epic Games surveys Also the unreleased "Sonic Smile" emote added last update uses the Coachella codename (Cactus) which relates to this skin from one of the old Epic Games surveys https://t.co/wPvE3nuQhE

It wouldn't be a surprise if the female skin is Billlie Eilish. However, it is harder to predict the male skin. It could be Harry Styles or Billie's brother Finneas Baird O'Connell. It is worth noting that the latter has won 8 Grammy Awards and is currently one of the most reputed American singer-songwriters.

Interestingly, there's an unreleased Sonic Smile emote which uses the same codename as Coachella (Cactus). Its logo resembles a skin that was teased in a survey.

Thanks If Epic Games is using survey skins for this collab, this female skin could potentially be the female counterpart in the Coachella collab.Thanks @FN_Assist for sending the survey image to me If Epic Games is using survey skins for this collab, this female skin could potentially be the female counterpart in the Coachella collab.Thanks @FN_Assist for sending the survey image to me https://t.co/ITnEaVcpaw

Hence, if Epic Games is using survey skins for the Coachella collaboration, we might have gotten the first look at Billie Eilish's upcoming skin already. There's a groovy female skin from the surveys that has a vibrant outfit and colorful hair. To say the least, it looks like the ideal skin for the music artist.

All in all, it seems like Fortnite has massive plans for Chapter 3 Season 2. While the latest update wasn't too great in terms of new content, loopers can definitely look forward to unlocking some brilliant skins in the forthcoming weeks.

