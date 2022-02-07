Destiny, Assassin's Creed and more Fortnite collabs teased in new survey

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is almost halfway through, and players have already seen a few fun collaborations in the new chapter. However, a recent survey from Epic Games hints at a few possible collaborations that the community might get to experience in 2022.

evanf1997 @evanf1997_ The only time Destiny players will see Cayde alive again The only time Destiny players will see Cayde alive again https://t.co/WnFvDUI4zi

Chapter 2 proved to be a golden era of collaborations in the fan-favorite Battle Royale title as Epic Games introduced a ton of exciting mergers. From extensive Marvel outfits to Ariana Grande and Balenciaga fashion, it all made its way into the game in the last chapter. However, in this new era of Fortnite, Epic Games might be adding characters from other AAA titles like Destiny, Assassin's Creed, and The Legend of Zelda.

Devil May Cry and 'What If?' also part of the extensive Epic Games survey for Fortnite collaborations

The survey was first posted by SentinelCentral on Twitter and showed an extensive list of characters from various fields as possible characters and outfits that might make their way into the game.

Characters like Aang and Iroh from the popular franchise Avatar: The Last Airbender and Captain Price from the Call of Duty universe were also on the same list. Devil May Cry and the popular Marvel show from 2021, What If...? can also be spotted in the survey.

This survey from Epic Games is a means to derive which characters are popular in the community and how much sense it would make to introduce them in the Item Shop in the upcoming future. There is no confirmation that all the specified crossovers will be in Epic Games' Battle Royale title at a future date.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral -Influencers

(MrBeast, Addison Rae)



-Marvel Villains

(Mysterio, Doc Ock)



-Movie Characters

(Sonic, Emperor Palpatine)



-TV Characters

(Finn the Human, Peter Griffin) -Influencers(MrBeast, Addison Rae)-Marvel Villains(Mysterio, Doc Ock)-Movie Characters (Sonic, Emperor Palpatine) -TV Characters (Finn the Human, Peter Griffin) https://t.co/r26BG26d8b

However, if players wish to play with their favorite character from a different franchise in the battle royale title, it is advisable to take the survey as it might help in increasing the chances of the desired crossover.

Collaborations are key to the game's success as most of the revenue in Fortnite is generated from sales in the Item Shop. Epic Games has also proven that they can secure basically any collaboration that they want and often makes the entire community go bonkers with their surprises.

The introduction of Naruto and 'Rick and Morty' to Fortnite are a few examples of successful collaborations by Epic Games in recent times.

