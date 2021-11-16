Did Fortnite have to pay to be in Avengers: Endgame?

Epic Games has gone to all lengths to promote Fortnite, and fans of the title have found adverts for it in weird and odd places, often where nobody expects it. From farm fields to Times Square in New York, Fortnite has been spotted everywhere. Things took a major turn when Marvel fans spotted Thor playing Fortnite in Avengers: Endgame.

The biggest ever battle royale game had finally reached the hands of actual God, and he was definitely into the game, trying to defeat his nemesis with the in-game ID 'Noobmaster69.' Very soon, this name became one of the most used in-game IDs across the planet. However, everyone had questions about how Epic Games managed to include Fortnite in Marvel's biggest movie of the decade.

Fortnite x Avengers Endgame: How much did it cost?

The list of Fortnite collaborations to date is endless. Players have seen characters from TV shows, movies, fiction, and more make it to the battle royale title. Outfits and cosmetics have majorly propelled an influx of money for Epic Games, and with every new season, they continue to deliver irresistible collaborations. The biggest example is Naruto, which is scheduled to release soon in Chapter 2 Season 8.

While many might wonder if Fortnite had to pay a handsome sum of money to Marvel so that the game could be featured in the movie, the real answer might be much more mellow in nature.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Dread it...Run from it...Destiny arrives all the same.



Snap up the Thanos Outfit and the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, part of the Mad Titan Set, available now in the Shop! Dread it...Run from it...Destiny arrives all the same.Snap up the Thanos Outfit and the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, part of the Mad Titan Set, available now in the Shop! https://t.co/mGzXIQyEta

Fortnite also released an Endgame LTM during the time of the movie's release in theaters. The LTM was entirely promotional and meant to propagate ticket sales for Marvel's biggest venture ever.

In return, Marvel may have agreed to include Fortnite gameplay in the movie. The situation turned out to be a win-win for both the parties concerned. With a similar target audience, millions of fans across the globe were moduled into the world of Fortnite x Avengers Endgame.

While this is not a confirmed take on the promotional strategy undertaken during this venture, most billion-dollar franchises usually end up doing trade in a similar fashion.

Furthermore, the friendship between Fortnite and Marvel is a strong one, as indicated by the number of Marvel characters in the Fortnite inventory. Therefore, if fans see more Fortnite in Marvel movies, it should not be a surprise.

