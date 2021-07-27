Everything we know about the Fortnite Season 7 Live event so far

Fortnite live events have been the cornerstone of this battle royale's experience for quite some time.

Ever since the rocket launched and the rifts were created, Fortnite players have looked forward to each season's special event. It brings players together and creates memories.

Fortnite Season 7 is almost guaranteed to have a live event. As the season winds down, more and more information is coming out regarding what the Season 7 live event may be.

Fortnite Season 7: What we know so far about a live event

Image via Epic Games

First and foremost, a countdown has arrived in Fortnite. That can only mean one thing. The countdown is telling people when to either expect the live event or the start of the season.

If you follow the countdown to the end, you will be able to figure out the time and date for its end. Friday, August 6, 2021, at 6 PM ET, will be the time the live event takes place.

live event count down is here so get ready everyone get your skins ready and get your popcorn ready #NintendoSwitch #Fortnite #Splatoon2 pic.twitter.com/RxD4ckeNbx — prowoomy23 (@prowoomy23) July 27, 2021

All signs point to the aliens sticking around after Fortnite Season 7 well into Season 8. Multiple portions of the map are going to be broken apart, abducted by the invaders.

This will more than likely happen during the event, setting up what the map will look like come next season. Fortnite players asking for slight map changes won't be disappointed.

Here's Abducted Coral, Slurpy & Corny.. There's more to them but they all look almost the same! pic.twitter.com/7urkVhKoWw — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

The event lobby background has been leaked as well, per HYPEX. Of course, take these leaks with a grain of salt, no matter how reliable they tend to be. Nothing is final until it actually happens.

All signs point to the Mothership playing a large part in the Fortnite Season 7 live event. It is going to come over the island and apparently start taking it apart, abducting various locations as previously mentioned.

This is how the Mothership's main door is gonna look like right before its event 👀 That blue light will slowly start appearing towards the event until it becomes like this (this is the final stage), there's more that I'm tryin to get with @EndymionFN, I'll keep y'all updated! pic.twitter.com/0LIlUwnA88 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 26, 2021

Everything in-game is preparing players for the Fortnite Season 7 live event. From lobby changes to the countdown to the Mothership getting ready, and so much more.

Here's the normal event countdown glitching to the aliens glyph countdown! (The time is just a placeholder) pic.twitter.com/SSlO85Jogy — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 24, 2021

With the countdown glitching to show the alien markings, it is safe to say the extraterrestrial presence will remain in Fortnite. This live event is going to be a good one.

Edited by Shaheen Banu