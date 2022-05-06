Fortnite adds new animation to make Klombos dance

Klombos made their debut in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. To the dismay of many players, they were completely absent at the onset of Chapter 3 Season 2. In fact, they've been absent for the majority of the season.

However, the v20.30 update may have remedied that, and their arrival is seemingly imminent. Many gamers expected these creatures' return based on some secret challenges and the return of Klomberries, but now it's official.

While the lovable dinosaurs were in "hibernation" (or wherever they were this whole time), Epic Games was working on something for them. However, they're not exactly the same as the last time users saw them.

Now, it seems they've learned how to dance in their time away. Epic is adding a new dance animation to Klombos.

Klombos can dance in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

It should be noted that the animation comes from a leak. The developer hasn't officially announced this, nor has it been discovered in-game. Rather, the animation was found in the game files.

This does make it a likely inclusion at some point, but it can't be confirmed just yet. However, many players are hopeful it will get added because it looks so good. Check it out here:

Though it is a pleasant return, Klombos being added back doesn't come as a surprise to many Fortnite gamers. Leaks suggested they would return, as did a few pieces of in-game evidence.

First, some users found perfect Klombo-sized mounds on the ground, complete with a breathing hole for the creature. Second, Klomberries were added back to bushes that had previously been entirely barren.

An angry Klombo (Image via Epic Games)

The last indicator was that several secret quests were added involving the creature and its favorite snack, with the latter two coming in the Fortnite v20.30 update on Tuesday:

Collect Klomberries (10)

Ride a Klombo sneeze (3)

Find Klombo mounds (3)

RutgerK @RutgerK_

- Lost and Mound: Sand

- Geyser Sneezing Everywhere



We'll have to look for those mounds on the island, but this time in the desert area!

And we need to use his blowhole for the 'geyser effect'. This should mean he's back (soon)! NEW: 2 Hidden Klombo Quests in #Fortnite (v20.30):- Lost and Mound: Sand- Geyser Sneezing EverywhereWe'll have to look for those mounds on the island, but this time in the desert area!And we need to use his blowhole for the 'geyser effect'. This should mean he's back (soon)! NEW: 2 Hidden Klombo Quests in #Fortnite (v20.30):- Lost and Mound: Sand- Geyser Sneezing EverywhereWe'll have to look for those mounds on the island, but this time in the desert area!And we need to use his blowhole for the 'geyser effect'. This should mean he's back (soon)! https://t.co/BUZqEHIg2v

For now, this is all players can do while they wait for Klombos to arrive and potentially start dancing. Additionally, there were leaks earlier in the season that Epic was working on making Klombos killable.

They could not be killed in Chapter 3 Season 1, so this would be a significant change. According to that leak, Klombos will drop a lot of excellent loot upon their death, so while they're adorable and lovable, it might be a wise decision to eliminate them.

